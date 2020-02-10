Coronavirus: Santa Clarita couple among quarantined passengers aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan

JAPAN (KABC) – A Santa Clarita couple is among thousands of people quarantined on a cruise ship off the coast of Japan after more than 100 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed among passengers.

Japanese officials said 65 more cases of the virus were found on the Diamond Princess, docked in Yokohama, near Tokyo, bringing the total number of infected to 135, including at least 20 from the United States.

The approximately 3,700 passengers and crew on board are now under quarantine until February 19.

Jeri Seratt-Goldman and Carl Goldman, owners of KHTS Radio, documented their experiences on Facebook Live.

“None of this is under our control, so there is really nothing we can do about it but make the most of it and have fun,” Seratt-Goldman said during the broadcast, adding that they spent time playing games and watching movies.

The Goldmans said that all passengers would receive a refund for the cruise.

Meanwhile, the health authorities are trying to deliver the medicines requested by more than 600 passengers.

