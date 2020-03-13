Coronavirus: SC will hear only urgent questions from Monday, restricts entry to courtrooms – India news

The Supreme Court on Friday decided to hear only emergencies from next week to reduce the risk of coronavirus spreading. In a notice issued on the administrative side by the highest court, the court also severely restricted the entry of lawyers and litigants into the courtroom.

The order cites advice from the advisory ministry of health that warns of mass gatherings, as well as the World Health Organization that advises against mass gatherings.

“The competent authority was pleased to say that the work of the courts was limited to urgent matters with as many benches as were deemed appropriate,” said Sanjeev S Kalgaonkar, Secretary-General of the Supreme Court.

“It is hereby informed that no person other than a lawyer will be allowed into the courtroom to handle the matter, that is, either for argument or for oral argument or to assist in only one litigation,” said Sanjeev S Kalgaonkar in turn.

The Supreme Court also suspended the practice of attorneys mentioning cases before the Chief Justice of India SA Bobde and ordered that the petition should be filed before the named officer mentioned.

The directive for Friday came after meetings convened by Chief Justice Bobde with other senior judges and stakeholders. Judges explored the possibility of extending Holi’s vacation.

The Supreme Court’s campus and court rooms are overcrowded, especially during Monday and Friday, when a number of admissions cases have been cited that raise concerns about the spread of coronaviruses. The court is currently closed for Holi vacations with only a bench sitting on urgent matters.

