Coronavirus scare sparks clash in Kolkata jail, many prisoners and policemen wounded

Firefighters attempt to douse hearth at Dum Dum Central Jail in Kolkata for the duration of a clash concerning inmates | PTI

Kolkata: A enormous clash broke out among police and inmates within North Kolkata’s Dum Dum Central Jail Saturday, and the police experienced to fireplace teargas shells to manage the violence.

The clash still left numerous inmates and jail employees with severe accidents, Commissioner of Police, Barrackpore, Manoj Verma informed ThePrint.

In accordance to the law enforcement, the clash broke out within the correctional home soon after the prisoners requested the authorities to launch them as the news of coronavirus unfold and the consequent shutdown of sure services in the state achieved them.

With courts shut in West Bengal till 31 March, bail programs of undertrials kept in Dum Dum jail are not currently being listened to. Sources stated the undertrials are also not currently being authorized to fulfill family customers from Friday, which activated unrest between them and they started off protesting Saturday.

The correctional house has a potential to dwelling close to 3,000 inmates, and it is nearly whole at the minute.

West Bengal has described 4 constructive situations of coronavirus as the complete amount of situations in India crossed 200 Saturday.

Protesting prisoners set portion of jail premises on fireplace

The police stated irate inmates established a portion of the premises on hearth and pelted the jail employees and law enforcement staff with stones. The hearth that started near the jail gate distribute to the kitchen area area and some inflammable objects saved there further more fuelled the blaze.

Numerous fire tenders ended up rushed, and Fireplace Minister Sujit Bose also arrived at the spot. He was also hit by a stone, the sources said.

A massive law enforcement drive was called in and the Immediate Motion Pressure was deployed.

Commissioner Verma was also at the place all through the incident.

Even though there had been allegations that the police resorted to a handful of rounds of firing, a senior law enforcement officer claimed only teargas shells ended up fired to carry the scenario below control.

Verma explained the scenario was now underneath management.

Talking to ThePrint, Jail Minister Ujjwal Biswas said, “The undertrials ended up agitating in excess of the shutdown of trial and bail appeals. Courts are closed. Some inmates were critically wounded, and they were being taken out of the jail premises and admitted to medical center.”

He additional, “Now the condition is below manage with police reinforcements currently being despatched and fireplace brigade engines dousing the fire. It is a big jail, with quite a few hundred inmates. (We are) trying to confirm the variety.”

