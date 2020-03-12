Coronavirus scare: US President Donald Trump bans travel to Europe, scares Indian travelers – News from India

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced the suspension of all travel from Europe to the United States for 30 days beginning Friday, further shutting down the country against the coronavirus, which he called a “foreign virus,” as a leading expert warned lawmakers about the situation ” be up. ”

Restrictions, other than travel bans on China (the origin and epicenter of the outbreak), South Korea and Iran, will be extremely devastating for the US and the world. The burden was also covered by the restrictions, Trump said in his speech before turning to the tweet just minutes later.

The ban will not apply to Americans trying to return home – though they will undergo “enhanced” health screening – or to UK citizens.

Indians heading to the United States next month will have to book direct flights or those not passing through Europe.

There are more than 1,000 cases in the US today, and at least 38 people have died from the virus.

“This is the most aggressive and comprehensive attempt to deal with a foreign virus in modern history,” the US president said while addressing a national citizen behind the desk at the Oval Office, before continuing to announce travel restrictions to the extent that Europe’s demolition was not vigilant enough. .

“The European Union has not taken the same precautions and restricted travel from China and other hotspots. As a result, a large number of new clusters in the United States have dazzled travelers from Europe, “he said in a move that critics see as an attempt to protect himself from the political collapse of an out-of-control outburst in the wake of his November re-election bid. how more willing to suppress the outflow than deal with it.

However, officials at the forefront of the US fight against the conflict are aware of the real threat. “I can say we will see more cases and things will get worse than they are now,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at a congressional hearing. “How much worse we will depend on our ability to do two things: curb the influx of infected people from outside and the ability to contain and mitigate in our country.”

Airlines have reduced their flight times, especially on international routes, to cope with the sharp decline in travel demand among timid buyers. Business travel is slowing down as businesses impose travel restrictions and major conferences are canceled.

With air travel and declining airline revenue, airlines are losing their appetite for new planes. On Wednesday, Boeing’s stock fell 18 percent – the largest one-day drop since 1974 – and the iconic aircraft maker announced a hiring freeze.

In January, the US issued a similar ban on people coming to China from the country. Later, this policy extended to people who were in Iran.

The Covid-19 pandemic has been flagged by the World Health Organization, citing its alarming spread and severity.

