Coronavirus: Schalke asks season ticket holders to refrain from participating in the contest

Bundesliga club Schalke 04 has asked season ticket holders to waive their right to a discount and get help from the locked club due to the spread of the Correa Virus novel.

Schalke said on Wednesday that they were in a “threatening” financial situation that the league had been suspended since mid-March and was not expected to resume before May, and called on more fans to attend the game. Find.

“There are a lot of offers (from fans) to reject discounts for season tickets or daily tickets that have already been purchased. We consider these financial gestures to be something special,” Schalke said in a statement.

“Each of these refusals is a huge contribution to stabilizing the club’s liquidity and ensuring its survival,” he said. “The club is facing a potentially threatening financial situation.”

The club said that Schalke will donate specially made team jerseys to each season ticket holder who does not want his money back.

The German Football League is frustrated with the resumption of the season, and teams have already started team training in small groups.

But Germany is still infected with the virus, and more than 100,000 people have been infected and more than 2,000 have died.

