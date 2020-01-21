Coronavirus screen is said to launch after the first US case is diagnosed at Sydney Airport

The first case of the potentially fatal corona virus was diagnosed in the United States when airplanes arriving from Sydney’s Wuhan region in China are examined this morning.

The Prime Minister has raised the travel alert for Wuhan City in China to level 2 following the spread of the outbreak around the world.

The corona virus under the microscope. (British Health Protection Agency)

“We are trying to revise the system so that we have good awareness and case-finding across the system,” said Dr. Jeremy McNaulty, director of health protection at NSW, told Today.

“So both with people who returned from Wuhan where this outbreak occurred a few weeks ago.

“If the passengers have symptoms, we can identify them early and assess whether they have this coronavirus.

“But airport screening isn’t the only answer either, because people can become infected with the virus and get sick later.

“Therefore, it is important to be aware that if you have been to Wuhan and developing symptoms, you must call before visiting your doctor so that your doctor can prepare you to be isolated when you see and evaluate them what they could have, “added Dr. McNaulty added.

There are three flights a week from Wuhan to Sydney. Each of these flights is operated by biosecurity personnel.

The information is displayed at all other entry points in Australia to warn people who are developing symptoms and to see a doctor immediately.

NSW Health announced plans to assist Sydney Airport Commonwealth biosecurity personnel in monitoring Wuhan returnees.

No cases of the novel corona virus were found in NSW, the department said.

Healthcare professionals in the state’s public hospitals and general practitioners have also received preventative advice, and the department has declared the novel coronavirus 2019 a notifiable disease.

In the United States, the infected man returned to the Seattle area in the middle of last week after traveling to the Wuhan area, where the outbreak began.

Travelers wear face masks when walking outside Beijing Railway Station. China has reported a sharp increase in the number of people infected with a new coronavirus, including the first cases in the capital. (AP)

The 30-year-old man is in good condition in an Everett hospital near Seattle.

It is not considered a threat to medical personnel or the public.

They said he had no symptoms when he arrived at Seattle-Tacoma Airport, but he contacted doctors on Sunday when he felt sick.

The United States is the fifth country after China, Thailand, Japan and South Korea to report the disease.

Dr. McNaulty said that anyone who might experience symptoms should be assessed as soon as they begin to feel them.

“Call fever, cough, shortness of breath, these types of respiratory symptoms, so the doctor can prepare,” he said.

“You don’t want to wait in the waiting room with other people.

Chinese authorities have confirmed that a new strain of corona virus that originated in the country can be transmitted between people. (AP)

“The doctor can then assess you and do the right tests with public health experts.

“We now have tests available that can differentiate whether you have a more common disease, such as influenza, or this particular coronavirus.

“It is really important that people know these symptoms, but also practice really good hygiene. We think it is not very easy to spread them from person to person, which is really good news, but it can be from person to be spread to person.

“So good hygiene, no matter what your symptoms are.”

Last month, doctors discovered a new form of viral pneumonia – fever, cough, difficulty breathing – in people who were at a food market in Wuhan.

According to the World Health Organization, more than 275 cases of the newly identified coronavirus have been confirmed in China, most of them in Wuhan.

The count includes six deaths – all in China, most of which are 60 years or older, including at least some who have previously suffered from an illness.