Coronavirus: Shoe on the other foot as Africans flip absent Europeans

Two Italians were prohibited from getting into Ghana from Italy just after Accra issued a journey ban versus people today from countries with high rates of coronavirus infection.

On Tuesday, Ghana’s Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, reported the two Italians have been “in the air” from their country when Ghana’s federal government communicated its prohibition with the airline.

“Last night (Monday evening) there have been two Italians, who it was apparent they were coming from the epicenter …even nevertheless the aircraft was nonetheless in the air, we had to make arrangements at the airport to ensure that they did not get off the plane and they are returned to their originating destination,” Nkrumah explained.

The prohibition was supposed to have commenced on Tuesday afternoon but the minister said the govt assumed it wise to go with an early “soft enforcement”.

Ghana is not the only state on the continent closing its borders to Europeans for dread of the distribute of COVID-19.

In these periods unparalleled in the past century, Europeans in some of the worst-hit countries are the ones seemingly escaping coronavirus infection by traveling to African international locations.

Very last 7 days, Tunisia deported Italian travellers who refused to self-isolate in safety safeguards versus the distribute of the coronavirus in the north African country. The 30 holidaymakers ended up despatched back after just a 7 days.

They had arrived on the Tunisian coast of Tabarka by way of sea voyage. They also refused a obligatory 14-day quarantine measure by Tunisian well being officials.

In a comparable trend, Uganda’s Health Minister, Jane Ruth Aceng, was quoted as expressing her govt “has determined to ask tourists from the influenced nations around the world not to appear to Uganda mainly because the substantial cases they are reporting can very easily be imported” into the east African country.

Since very last week, South Africa, Kenya, Ethiopia and Cameroon among other folks have all indicated that vacationers from Europe are not welcome.

For lots of men and women, this advancement appears like a crude joke as it signifies an reverse reality of a trend prior to the coronavirus pandemic struck.

For around 3 decades, it has been Africans who have uncovered it complicated to emigrate to European international locations. The challenge of African immigration has become a focal position for Europe’s significantly-proper functions.

In this scenario, where by the tables have turned, just one is not arguing that considerably has modified in the socioeconomic realities in Europe and Africa.

But even so shortlived the coronavirus crisis is, it has exposed the ignorance and conceitedness of European nationalism and superiority and invited us to cooperate on a wider world-wide scale in all factors.