Coronavirus: Six experts on couple relationships want couples to quarantine each other to know

With the spread of coronavirus around the world, millions of people have tried to control it at home.

For couples who live together or have decided to quarantine each other, this means facing a future that is currently an indefinite period in another company.

It is understandable that many couples find it difficult to adapt to new safety practices and norms.

Fortunately, relationship experts are confident that this time can be spent strengthening relationships – and ultimately growing as a couple – as long as people have the time to focus on their needs and the needs of their partners.

From prioritizing everyday things to focusing on the positive, these are the six things that relationship experts want couples to know in quarantine.

Try to adapt to your daily routine

For many people, the low pressures and precautionary measures of society that result from the outbreak of coronavirus mean job losses.

As a result, people find that they have been replaced or ignored when they were previously assigned to wake up and follow a morning routine.

But according to Dr. Jennifer B. Rhodes, a licensed clinical psychologist, relationship / coach and Rapport founder, one of the most important things a couple should do is follow their pre-quarantine procedures as much as possible.

“I think it’s really an opportunity we’ve had to take care of ourselves,” Rhodes told The Independent. “For many of us, work is either lost or replaced by work at home, but now people are sitting next to their spouses or partners.”

“To have a good relationship, couples need to remember and follow their routine,” Rhodes said.

“It’s important to remember your routine and stick to your routine and not let your partners force you to bury it,” Rhodes said. Sooner than your partner or commute – so you need to “wake up earlier”.

It also means prioritizing exercise exactly as you do during your normal life, as Rhodes said, moving our bodies is essential to keeping “anxiety and depression in the Persian Gulf.”

Focus on the positive

Confirming that the focus may be on “hard” points, Rhodes told us that by doing so, you can ensure that your partner and yourself do not fight unnecessarily.

“It’s really just a mental change,” Rhodes explained. “Instead of looking at your partner’s flaws because they put the laundry in place or didn’t put the air in the bathroom, focus on ‘I’m glad we’re together,’ or my partner’s utensils,” he said. Eating or “I really like this” we continue to tell the truth about the virus. “

“Understand ways to be more positive because we’re absorbing negative energy now,” Rhodes said.

You probably need to talk about sex

Whether you have more or less sex, experts want couples to know that the amount of sex that exists should not be a concern.

“That’s not something you should pay too much attention to now,” Rachel Sussman, an LCSW licensed psychotherapist, relationship specialist and founder of Susman Consulting, told us. “If you have less, I’m not saying this should be something you have to worry too much about. If you have more, it’s good for you.”

However, according to Sussman, if you see that this is an issue, or if you feel that your partner is not on the same page, you should talk about sex.

“If you have a problem, be kind to each other and talk to them,” Susman said. I can imagine a person saying, “There’s nothing else to do, let it have sex,” and another says, “Are you out of your mind? This is the last thing I want to do.” “

Rhodes also suggested that couples discuss their sex lives, as men and women are known to experience different stresses.

According to Rhodes, women in transgender relationships may face more pressure to have more sex because “men often experience stress through sexual activity, while women usually lose their desire.”

“There has to be a clear dialogue about how everyone feels,” Rhodes told us. “

He also acknowledged that both partners should be vigilant about “being in the moment” because “we are so anxious” that it is likely to find its way into the bedroom.

Do activities that are necessary for your hands

“Other activities that require your hands are also recommended for couples who are quarantined together, because” anything you do with your hands stimulates the heart’s chakra and can calm the nervous system, “Rhodes said.

According to Rhodes, cooking is a good option, especially if it’s a recipe that evokes your childhood memories or puzzles.

“I think the idea is not to be too serious and find fun things, but to stimulate the body,” he said. “Use your hands and don’t just watch Netflix 7/24.”

Think of your relationship as a business or startup – and plan accordingly

Especially for couples with children, quarantine means a change in routine, because parents have to take on other responsibilities, such as educating their children.

“Everyone’s life has changed,” Susman said. “Even if you’re a traditional family, your life has changed even after that.”

According to Sussman, in order to navigate these changes, couples need to be open to accepting new responsibilities and helping their partners, because “obviously there is more to do.”

“Anyone who has changed roles should be sympathetic to other parents,” he told us.

To ensure that these changes are as integrated as possible, Susman advises couples to sit in this position and prepare a plan that is going to work for them.

According to Rhodes, one way to do this is to look at the relationship as a “set-up” that says, “I think parents have a good idea to have planning meetings on Sunday afternoons and decide on the responsibilities of each.” Let’s be parents. Let’s participate for next week. “

By discussing work and not working, like any other job, couples are able to deal with the frustration they have with each other. “

According to Susman, in addition to alleviating any problems in this immediate period of time, this strategy will also help strengthen couples in the long run.

“Everyone is working harder – you have to accept it, but it won’t be forever,” he said. “The better you do this dance, the stronger your family will be.”

Empathize with your partner

One of the most important things relationship experts want to remember during this time of stress is to show empathy for their partners.

According to Sussman, one of the biggest problems ever seen in a couple’s relationship is that partners have no empathy for each other – even if they have gone through a difficult problem, such as losing a job.

“It’s a gender line,” she told us, noting that during this period of hardship she has seen men say, “I have to be strong,” while women often want “compassion and empathy.”

He also said that women find it difficult to show empathy for their husbands because “they are not used to seeing their husbands weak or separated.”

But with this in mind, couples can eventually become stronger in order to understand the anxiety and fear that their partner is experiencing.

