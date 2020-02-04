Coronavirus slows down food delivery

divide

As a result of the increasing spread of the corona virus in China, there are disruptions in on-demand apps in China instead of benefiting from a population living in their own country. Food delivery apps like Sherpa’s have stopped operating. A Bloomberg reporter noticed that the Alibaba Group’s food app told it that no items could be delivered, and instead referred her to a grocery store.

Because consumers want to stock up on supplies and avoid leaving home, the JD.com app shows longer waiting times and certain products are no longer available. Many drivers of Didi, the country’s largest ridesharing app, said they often have no work. In one case, Bloomberg indicated that a ridesharing driver had to wait half an hour or more for a request, while typically getting one every minute around the lunar new year.

There are still restaurants in Meituan. However, reports have shown that many consumers think twice about an order because they fear that couriers might infect them. In response, Meituan offered a delivery option that allowed couriers to bring groceries to a designated location instead of committing them to dinner.

At the same time, the report said, schools were closed while theaters and shops were closed.

This happened after it became known that the spread of the corona virus caused Apple to close its corporate offices and 42 retail outlets in mainland China by February 9th. Latest advice from leading health experts. “Apple’s eCommerce store remains functional.

The technology group based in Silicon Valley also limits business trips to China to very important matters. The company said additional cleaning operations are underway and retail store temperatures are rising. Apple said in its quarterly earnings statement that it was not sure how the corona virus could affect its operations.

