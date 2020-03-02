[coronavirus:-south-africa-initial-and-only-african-country-to-repatriate-citizens-from-wuhan]

South Africans who are in Wuhan, China will be taken home by their governing administration in an exertion to preserve them from contracting the feared coronavirus condition.

The 151 South Africans in the Chinese province have analyzed negative for the virus and are reportedly in wholesome disorders. But Wellness minister Zweli Mkhize mentioned the returnees will be quarantined for 21 days upon arrival.

South Africa is the only sub-Saharan region to embark on a mission in the protection of its citizens in the worst-strike put for the coronavirus.

There is not much in the way of continental coordination among African international locations in combating the coronavirus. Image Credit score: Afro.WHO.int

The country’s clinical services have also been put on notify regarding prospective cases at dwelling. So much, South Africa has not recorded any case of the coronavirus.

On Friday, Nigeria, Africa’s biggest financial system confirmed its to start with scenario of coronavirus. The very first in sub-Saharan Africa, the Nigerian report arrived soon after an Italian citizen who is effective in the nation flew into the professional funds Lagos from Milan, February 25.

In accordance to the Ministry of Wellness, “the individual is stable with no really serious symptoms and is remaining handled at an Infectious Ailment Medical center in Yaba, Lagos.”

So significantly, specific countries are taking precautions but there is not significantly in the way of continental coordination in checking the movements of people.