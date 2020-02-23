[Coronavirus: South Korea raises alert amount to optimum | News]

South Korea has raised its illness inform to the best stage right after an increase in coronavirus infections and two extra deaths, when Chinese state media warned that the outbreak had not however attained a tipping point despite some Indications of aid

The president of South Korea stated on Sunday that he was placing the country on "purple inform,quot due to the speedy rise of new instances, which mostly go back to spiritual expert services. Health officers described 169 new infections, bringing the whole to 602, which doubled from Friday to Saturday.

The escalation in the notify amount enables the govt to send more means to the metropolis of Daegu and Cheongdo County, which had been selected as "exclusive interest regions,quot on Friday.

The South Korean Information Agency, Yonhap, mentioned it also permits the authorities to forcibly reduce community things to do and buy the temporary closure of universities, even though the govt did not give quick particulars on what ways could be taken.

Rob McBride of Al Jazeera studies from Cheongdo County.