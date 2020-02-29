coronavirus:-south-korean-flight-attendant-did-not-pose-danger-in-la-county,-officers-say

LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Overall health officials said on Friday that a South Korean flight attendant identified with coronavirus who flew into LAX did not pose any hazard to other individuals when in Los Angeles County.

Los Angeles County Public Health said the attendant did not have signs and symptoms when in the county, and hence did not pose a chance to anyone.

The news arrives as fear of the coronavirus is having a major influence on air travel.

Wellness officials explained there are no new scenarios of COVID-19 in Los Angeles County and there is at the moment no evidence of the virus spreading from individual to person in Los Angeles County.

Officers say there are 33 confirmed instances at the moment in California, but officials reiterate the risk to the community continues to be low.

A new situation of coronavirus was detected in Northern California in a girl who has not traveled overseas given that the outbreak began. This implies the virus could be spreading domestically, human being-to-human being, the CDC mentioned.

It is unfamiliar how the lady contracted the virus. If it was contracted in the U.S., it would be the country’s very first case of it spreading listed here, not from currently being uncovered abroad.