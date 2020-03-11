Coronavirus spread: How countries manage treatment costs – India news

As the deadly coronavirus spreads around the world, governments and insurance companies are adopting different ways to ensure that out-of-pocket expenses do not prevent people from seeking care, and the threat of underreporting can be minimized.

The American Health Insurance Plans (AHIP) reported last week that its members, including Cigna Corp. and Anthem Inc., will cover physician-ordered diagnostic testing, facilitate network, referral and prior authorization requirements, and / or waive the cost sharing of patients.

The group also stressed that it “will take steps to ensure that patients have continued access to regular prescription drugs.”

Some health care professionals have raised concerns that the kind of cost-sharing for patients seen in many U.S. health plans may make some Americans hesitate to see a doctor, even if they have valid concerns about the virus.

In India, the insurance regulator IRDAI last week asked insurance companies to offer policies to cover the cost of coronavirus treatment, which has affected more people worldwide. To provide need-based health insurance coverage, insurers introduce products for a variety of specific diseases, including vector-borne diseases.

“In order to meet the health insurance requirements of different departments, insurers are advised to design products that cover the cost of coronavirus treatment,” the regulator said in a round.

“All claims reported under COVID-19 will be thoroughly reviewed by the Audit Committee before contesting the claims,” ​​it further added.

There are 62 confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in India.

Singapore, meanwhile, has begun charging visitors for coronavirus treatment as it reports new import infections involving people who have traveled from neighboring Indonesia.

Indonesia, the fourth most populous country in the world, reported the first case of the virus earlier this month and officially has only 19 infections compared to 160 in Singapore. Disease experts examined how many cases could be diagnosed in Indonesia.

New Singapore measures announced late Monday came into force on March 7 when authorities announced that two symptomatic Indonesian passengers had arrived in Singapore.

Both reported symptoms of coronavirus in Indonesia before arriving in Singapore. One had previously sought treatment at a hospital in the Indonesian capital, Jakarta.

The second case involved a Singaporean visiting a sister in Indonesia who had pneumonia.

