[Coronavirus spurs U.S. to monitor travelers, ramp up mask output following very first death]

March 1, 2020

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States will start out screening tourists for coronavirus and ramp up creation of masks and examination kits as the federal government scrambles to reassure Americans it has the promptly spreading ailment less than control.

The initial American died from coronavirus, a guy in his 50s with underlying situations in Washington condition, officials stated Saturday. The state has recorded two other “presumptive” scenarios at a long-term treatment facility the place extra than 50 residents and staff members could be demonstrating signs and symptoms.

New situations were being noted in the Chicago location and Rhode Island.

President Donald Trump on Sunday explained travelers from international locations at superior possibility of coronavirus would be screened before boarding and on arrival, without the need of specifying which nations.

The United States has 75,000 check kits for coronavirus and will increase that range “radically” in coming weeks, U.S. Overall health and Human Solutions Secretary Alex Azar informed ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday.

Vice President Mike Pence said the federal government experienced contracted 3M Co to generate an extra 35 million respiratory masks a thirty day period. He urged Us residents not to buy the masks, which he mentioned were only wanted by health care personnel. Honeywell Intercontinental Inc is the other key U.S. mask producer.

The Trump administration is scrambling to react to the rapidly-spreading virus that originated in China by means of journey constraints and prevalent messaging on security processes, while functioning to avert public stress. Virtually 70 conditions have been reported in the United States.

Trump held a press convention on Saturday to define initiatives to avoid a further spread, amid escalating criticism from Democrats about the administration’s dealing with of the disaster.

Pence, whom Trump appointed past 7 days to operate the White House’s coronavirus reaction, advised NBC’s “Meet the Press” People in america ought to brace for extra conditions, but that the “vast majority” of individuals who contracted the disease would get better.

“Other than in areas the place there are persons that have been contaminated with the coronavirus, individuals want to fully grasp that for the common American, the possibility does keep on being very low. We’re all set,” Pence stated explained to NBC.

The United States has imposed restrictions on tourists who have visited Iran and recommended in opposition to journey to challenging-hit regions of Italy and South Korea.

Trump on Saturday said the United States was also thinking about shutting the country’s southern border with Mexico to management the unfold of the virus.

Requested why Washington was not banning site visitors from South Korea and Italy, Pence instructed NBC that outbreaks in those people international locations were being “isolated to a certain section of every single region.”

He said the U.S. State Department on Saturday started discussions with official in both of those countries about their screening of men and women there who ended up trying to get to vacation to the United States. “We’re likely to coordinate with them, present qualified counsel for that,” he said.

