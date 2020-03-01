[Coronavirus spurs U.S. to ramp up mask generation, monitor vacationers soon after 1st demise]



FILE Picture: A female walks out wander of a pharmacy right after acquiring N95 deal with masks in progress of the likely coronavirus outbreak in the Manhattan borough of New York Town, New York, U.S., February 27, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States will get started screening travelers for coronavirus and ramp up production of masks and test kits as the government scrambles to reassure Us citizens as the disorder spreads and globe inventory markets tumbled very last 7 days.

The first American died from coronavirus, a male in his 50s with underlying disorders in Washington condition, officials said Saturday. They continue to do not know how he contracted the disease. The state has two other “presumptive” instances at a very long-phrase care facility wherever additional than 50 people and personnel could show indications.

New cases had been described in the Chicago location and Rhode Island.

The Trump administration is scrambling to react to the fast-spreading virus that originated in China via vacation constraints and common messaging on basic safety procedures, though working to avert public panic. About 70 situations have been described in the United States.

Stock markets plunged very last 7 days, with an index of world-wide stocks placing its largest weekly tumble due to the fact the 2008 economical crisis, and far more than $five trillion wiped off the benefit of shares throughout the world.

President Donald Trump on Sunday reported tourists from nations around the world at high chance of coronavirus would be screened ahead of boarding and upon arrival, without specifying which countries.

Delta Air Strains Inc on Sunday stated it is suspending right until Might flights to Milan in northern Italy wherever most coronavirus situations have been claimed. Flights will keep on to Rome. American Airways Group Inc declared a similar move late on Saturday.

The United States has 75,000 exam kits for coronavirus and will extend that range “radically” in coming weeks, U.S. Well being and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar instructed ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday.

Vice President Mike Pence reported the authorities experienced contracted 3M Co to generate an further 35 million respiratory masks a month. He urged Us citizens not to obtain the masks, which he explained have been only required by healthcare employees. Honeywell Intercontinental Inc is the other important U.S. mask producer.

He also instructed Fox Information that medical trials of a coronavirus vaccine would get started in 6 weeks but that a vaccine will probably not be out there this year.

Democrats, who will problem Trump for the presidency in the Nov. 3 election, have criticized the administration for downplaying the disaster and not making ready for the condition to distribute in the United States.

Pence, whom Trump appointed very last week to run the White House’s coronavirus reaction, informed NBC’s “Meet the Press” Us citizens ought to brace for a lot more cases, but that the “vast majority” of those who contracted the disease would get well.

“Other than in parts exactly where there are folks that have been contaminated with the coronavirus, people today will need to fully grasp that for the common American, the possibility does remain small. We’re prepared,” Pence mentioned explained to NBC.

The United States has imposed limits on travelers who have visited Iran and encouraged from journey to hard-strike places of Italy and South Korea.

Trump on Saturday explained the United States was also looking at shutting the country’s southern border with Mexico to management the unfold of the virus.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Daniel Wallis)