Coronavirus storage: Adelaide man accumulates 5400 toilet papers

An Adelaide man is said to have clogged more than 5400 toilets after panic buying left overmarket shelves stripped.

An anonymous grocer told 9 News in Adelaide that they had been approached by the man who reportedly contacted independent stores about his stash after he was banned from selling online.

It turns out that many shoppers are still struggling to get their hands on the precious paper, despite the assurances of the big supermarkets that the stock level is back to normal.

Breezes were depleted of toilet paper last month for fears that a coronavirus pandemic could cause shortcomings, forcing Coles, Aldi and Woolworths to introduce single-pack limits per client.

In an email to customers last week, Woolworths CEO Brad Banducci revealed that the supermarket giant sold 20.5 million rolls of toilet paper in one week.

However, things “progressively improved” and he urged customers to buy just what they need.

“As surprising as it may seem, we are still seeing almost double our normal requirement for toilet paper. Just this week, that was more than 20.5 million rolls,” Banducci said.

“So despite a lot more supplies, we’re still not where we need to be. It’s slowly getting better, but please help everyone by buying just what you need.”

Heavily stocked toilet paper shelves at Woolworths Skygate, Eagle Farm. Photo / News Corp Australia

Internet marketers like eBay have acted quickly to prevent sellers from taking advantage of the scarcity of toilet paper.

After a shortage in stores, listings for toilet paper at surplus prices began to appear online.

“eBay does not allow sellers to list items that are trying to capitalize on disaster or tragedy. We carry out regular sweeps of the site to remove items such as face masks, hand sanitizer and toilet paper listed at inflated prices,” an eBay Australia spokesman said. news.com.au last month.

“Sellers of these items and repeat offenders may be subject to several actions including account restriction.”

Gumtree has temporarily banned the sale of masks, sanitizers, towels and toilet paper to keep prices down.

eBay has been quick to stop people from taking advantage of the scanty paper shortage. Photo / Supplied

Facebook has also banned the sale of hand cleaners, towels and coronavirus testing tools.

Meanwhile, Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton has vowed to scold “supermarket bands” who take advantage of the scarcity of toilet paper.

“I think they ship some of the product overseas or sell it in a black market arrangement,” he said.

Late last month, police arrested a man accused of stealing toilet paper from supermarkets in the south-western suburbs of Sydney.

Police say two men reportedly stole multiple packages of loo roll from Granville and Auburn stores, where one of the men reportedly threatened an employee with a knife.

Many shoppers keep coming up empty when it comes to toilet paper. Photo / News Corp Australia. [TagsToTranslate] World