Coronavirus: Study findings show that eyes can be contagious for weeks

According to a new Italian study, coronavirus can stay in patients’ eyes for several weeks and can act as a way to spread the disease.

Scientists at the Italian National Institute of Infectious Diseases in Rome studied the symptoms of an unnamed 65-year-old woman who developed the virus after traveling from a Chinese city.

When she contracted conjunctivitis – an eye infection that causes redness and itching – doctors decided to remove regular swabs from her eyes.

They found that the virus remained in the eye samples until 21 days after his hospitalization.

The findings, according to findings published in the Annals of Internal Medicine, show that fat fluids in coronavirus patients “may be a potential source of infection.”

Italian experts say their research suggests that the eye cannot be the entrance to the virus, but a source of infection.

“These findings highlight the importance of control measures such as preventing contact with the nose, mouth and eyes and frequent hand washing,” said the study’s authors.

Although Covid-19 has rarely been reported in approved cases, doctors have reported that some patients admitted to the conjunctivitis virus have other symptoms.

Some experts have used people with contact lenses to switch to glass to prevent any risk of transmitting the virus through the eyes.

“It’s important for ophthalmologists to avoid the potential risk of infection,” the team told the National Institute of Infectious Diseases in Rome.

“The implication is related to the importance of proper use of personal protective equipment for ophthalmologists in clinical trials, because the ocular mucosa may be not only the site of entry of the virus but also the source of infection,” the study authors wrote.

