Coronavirus: Surgeon General Jerome Adams says coronavirus is the “pearl moment” for this generation because deaths are expected to spike soon.

The general surgeon has warned Americans to be prepared for “our most difficult and sad week” because the United States is ready to cause a spike in deaths from coronavirus.

“This will be Pearl Harbor’s moment, our September 11th moment, it’s not just localization – it’s happening all over the country,” Jerome Adams told Fox News on Sunday.

The United States is embarking on an important two-week course to combat the virus, with almost widespread orders across the country and in hospitals and patients seeking support for air conditioners following Covid-19 infection.

Download the new Premium Premium app

Share the full story, not just the titles

Download Now

As of Sunday, eight states have not issued asylum measures nationwide, and few states have any quarantine measures at the state or local level, creating a patch response to combat the outbreak of the virus, while some areas. He took more stringent “socially distant” measures.

Dr. Anthony Faussi, who leads the White House’s response to the outbreak, said this week that “he doesn’t understand” why there isn’t a national order to stay at home, or why not all 50 states. Issuance of fixed orders simultaneously, in the absence of a federal order.

Read more

Adams’ general surgeon asked the governors to “if they can give us what you can” if not a month – or longer – to stay at home.

“Give us a week. Whenever you can stay at home at this difficult time when we want to reach our peak in the next seven to 10 days,” he said.

As of April 5, the death toll across the country had risen to at least 9,132, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 320,000 confirmed cases in the United States.

Donald Trump has warned that “there will be a lot of deaths” in the coming days and weeks.

“This will probably be the toughest week between this week and next week, and unfortunately there will be many deaths,” he said during a briefing at the White House on Saturday.

Watch more

Asked why the president – who declared himself the president of the “time of war” against the “invisible enemy” that had made thousands of Americans ill – said the general order of staying at home, the general surgeon said: “Governors strongly protect their rights, and rightly so, they can decide what is best,” General said.

No hype, just the advice and analysis you need

“Well, Franklin Delano Roosevelt said, ‘Well, it’s up to each state to decide what to do,'” said fox host Chris Wallace. He mobilized the nation. … Cronovirus does not recognize government rights. Does the federal analogy really work here? “

“From a national perspective, the general surgeon says, ‘It doesn’t matter where you are, stay at home … give us what you can so we can get this peak and start coming out on the other side,'” said Adams. do.

.