ASSOCIATE PRESS Daniel Dae Kim posed for a portrait to promote the film “Blast Beat” at Music Lodge during the January Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah. Kim announced on Instagram today that she has donated her plasma to help others fight the coronavirus.

The world does not deserve Daniel Dae Kim.

After battling and beating a nasty case of the novel coronavirus, the “Hawaii Five-0” alum took to Instagram to announce that she had given her plasma “in hopes that the antibodies I had built up will help others in their fight against them … (KOVID19). “

“Me and my plasma,” the actor wrote today, sharing a photo of himself in a hospital bed, holding a bag of his own blood and flashing a hang-loose sign.

“Glad to be able to donate … If you’ve been sick but have tested negative and 14 days have passed since you last exposed symptoms, or you’ve tested positive but have been symptom-free for 28 days, I hope you will please consider making … a (plasma donation) as well. ”

Another recovered COVID-19 patient, CNN dye Brooke Baldwin, also took to Instagram today to announce that she has tested negative for the virus so that she too can donate her plasma.

Like Baldwin and several other celebrities who controlled the disease, Kim has kept her followers updated throughout her COVID-19 journey, releasing her myriad symptoms and her testing process, as well as denouncing pandemic-fueled racism on the Asian Americans.

Earlier this month, the “Good Doctor” executive producer auctioned off a bunch of “Hawaii Five-0” scripts “to raise money for the healthcare professionals who are risking their lives in the fight against #crononavirus.”

The collection, which Kim stumbled upon while “doing some spring cleaning around the house because, well, quarantine,” even included a copy of the show’s pilot episode of the show, signed by the original cast.

“Whether you win the auction or not, please consider giving gifts to men and women who are in line during our time of need,” Kim wrote on Instagram. “Mahalo.”

