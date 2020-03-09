Coronavirus suspected fleeing Mangaluru hospital, officers launch search – News from India

Carnatic police have launched a hunt for a man who fled early Monday at a hospital in Managluru, where he was admitted for suspected coronavirus, officials said.

A man who arrived in Mangalur from Dubai on Sunday night has been hospitalized for suspected coronavirus after examination at the airport showed he had fever, a Karnataka health official said.

Earlier in the night, relatives allegedly made a breakthrough at the hospital to let him go and take him with him. Authorities at the hospital declined, saying he was being monitored for fear of coronavirus.

However, in the early hours of Monday, a passenger fled the hospital.

“The 35-year-old man arrived in Mangaluru by flight to Dubai at 8pm. A mandatory check-up at the airport revealed that he had asymptomatic signs with mild fever and was transported to Wenlock Hospital for further examination. However, he appeared to have left without We have his details and we are working with the Pandeshwar police to ensure that he returns and his samples are collected and tested. We are taking every precaution, “said Mangaluru District Health and Family Welfare Officer, Dr. Sikandar Pasha.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka government in its daily newsletter said that there was no confirmed Covid-19 case in the state and that nearly 890 people were under observation. To date, 87,066 passers-by have been screened. The government also reiterated that all possible preventative measures were being taken to ensure public safety.

