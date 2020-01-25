Coronavirus Sydney startles when China comes to a standstill

A 50-year-old man in Victoria tested positive for the deadly corona virus, the first case in Australia.

The patient, a Chinese citizen, was isolated at the Monash Medical Center in Clayton after a positive test this morning.

“It was confirmed positive after a series of early morning tests,” Victorian Health Minister Jenny Mikakos told reporters.

“What I can advise you is that the gentleman had been to Wuhan City, China, for the past two weeks before his illness started.”

Ms. Mikakos said the man had arrived on Guangzhou to Melbourne on a China Southern Airlines flight no. CZ321 last Sunday.

Heavy equipment works on a construction site for a field hospital in Wuhan in the central Chinese province of Hubei. (Chinatopix via AP)

She said he spent the last week with the family and went to the doctor yesterday.

“He hasn’t been on the road much, so I guess this minimizes the risk to the general public, and he has taken all appropriate precautions to notify the general practitioner and the hospital before introducing himself on both occasions,” she said.

“So he did everything right. The family did everything right to minimize the risk.”

Ms Mikakos stressed that there was no cause for concern in the general public.

“We have strict protocols that define how we deal with these outbreaks of infectious diseases. Our system is well prepared to respond to these situations,” she said.

Dr. Angie Bone said the man had pneumonia but was in a stable condition.

“He is not in the intensive care unit. He is cared for in a vacuum isolation room and all infection control precautions are used both when he has visitors and by health workers to protect them,” she said.

“China has helped us a lot to share the genome sequence so we have a very good test and can absolutely categorically judge whether this is the situation or not and that is the situation in this case.”

In New South Wales, five people are tested for the deadly corona virus in the state.

The confirmation comes after a teenage boy was taken to the hospital after landing at Sydney Airport overnight. You have now been released.

“For privacy reasons, we will not disclose the hospital locations of the patients being examined,” said a spokesman for NSW Health in a statement.

“We will keep the public informed of confirmed cases and must disclose a person’s movements.”

There have been no confirmed cases of people with coronavirus across Australia.

The Australian health authorities are preparing for a possible outbreak of the coronavirus, as the death toll increases to 41 with more than 800 infected people.

Twenty-six people have died of the disease so far, all in China. There are more than 850 confirmed cases of infection worldwide.

Meanwhile, China has extended its deadlock against the deadly new virus to 36 million people and hurried to build a pre-built 1000-bed hospital for the victims when the outbreak overshadowed the country’s New Year, the largest and most festive holiday in the country ,

The World Health Organization has classified the new corona virus as an “emergency in China”, but has not classified it as an international concern.

Wuhan, a city of 11 million people located at the center of the outbreak, is in a virtual block. Almost all flights at Wuhan airport were canceled, and checkpoints blocked the main roads leading out of the city on Friday.

When the city slips into isolation, the pharmacies run out of supplies and the hospitals are flooded with nervous residents. The city plans to build a 1000-bed hospital on Monday, the state media said.

The facility will be a prefabricated structure on a 25,000 m² site, with completion scheduled for February 3.

Despite the lock, the virus is already spreading.

The vast majority of cases and all deaths have been recorded in China, but also in Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Nepal and the United States.

France confirmed its first two cases of the virus today, with one patient hospitalized in Paris and the other in the southwestern city of Bordeaux.

Health Minister Agnes Buzyn told a press conference that these are the first two confirmed cases in Europe and that there are likely to be further cases in France.

The charity SOS Medecins previously said it had treated a 48-year-old patient of Chinese origin who had symptoms of a fever and who claimed to have been in contact with people from Wuhan.

The patient had returned from France to China two days ago, which included a stopover in Wuhan.

“He was taken to an isolated room to avoid any contact with the outside world. He is fine,” said Ms. Buzyn.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday that 63 patients were examined, confirming two cases, both in people who had traveled to Wuhan.

Republican Senator John Barrasso, a former doctor, said after a briefing of Congress by health officials that people in the United States may have been infected with the virus in China 14 days earlier.

“We want to try to prevent people from coming to the US if they have any,” Barrasso told reporters without giving details of how this could be accomplished.

Airports around the world have intensified screening of passengers from China.

The newly identified corona virus triggered an alarm because there are still many unknowns, e.g. B. How dangerous it is and how easily it spreads between people. It can cause pneumonia, which was fatal in some cases.

Symptoms include fever, difficulty breathing, and cough. Most deaths occurred in older patients, many of whom had pre-existing conditions, according to the WHO.

According to China’s National Health Commission, there were 830 confirmed cases and 26 deaths on Thursday.

WHO said Thursday that it was “a bit early” to describe the outbreak as a public health emergency of international interest that would require countries to step up their response.

This decision could be revised in the coming days given the evolving situation, said Anthony Fauci, the United States’ leading infectious disease agency, adding that it is “open” to question whether travel cessation is a significant one Would have an impact.

Some experts believe that the virus is not as dangerous as the virus that caused the 2002-03 severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) onset, which also started in China and killed almost 800 people, or the virus that respiratory Middle East Syndrome (MERS), which has killed more than 700 people since 2012.

There is no vaccine or special treatment for the new virus.