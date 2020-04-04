Coronavirus Task Force Update on COVID-19 Response-Watch Live Stream Now

A briefing on Saturday afternoon is being held by a member of the Special Committee on Coronavirus, which is responsible for leading the US response to the coronavirus pandemic. President Trump made an announcement on Friday at the Task Force briefing. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now recommends that Americans wear cloth covers in public.

“This week will be the toughest week from week to week, and unfortunately there will be many deaths,” Trump said at the beginning of the briefing. He quickly blamed the media and called the media “fake news.”

Mr. Trump also reiterated his dissatisfaction stating that certain states were demanding more facilities from the federal government than they were, and these states were “blowing” the demands.

Coronavirus: Corresponding Competition ›



More Coronaviruses: Competition to Respond

“Some states have more ventilation than they need. They don’t even want to acknowledge it. They will acknowledge it when this is done,” Trump said without any evidence. Was. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo told reporters on Saturday that the state had not yet received orders for 17,000 respirators.

The president also reiterated the discussions made by his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, during the Task Force briefing on Thursday, with the federal government “ backing up ” and the state already stockpiling their equipment. Said there should be.

“Remember, we’re backups, we’re the biggest backups we have ever had,” Trump said. He accused the governor of taking no further action to prepare for the crisis, stating that “the cupboards were bare.”

On Thursday, Kushner stated that the federal stockpile of medical devices was “supposed to be our stockpile; it should not be the state stockpile they use subsequently.” However, federal stockpiling was originally designed specifically to assist the state.

Mr Trump reiterated his desire to resume the economy. Current federal guidelines are to relax the April 30 coronavirus-related restrictions.

“We need to open the country again. We don’t want to do this for months and months,” Trump said.

Alex Azar, Secretary of Health and Human Services, also uses the portion of the $ 100 billion provided by Trump administration to the hospital through the CARES Act to cover uninsured patients and refund Medicare fees to healthcare providers Announced that they are finding a way. Details are currently under consideration, according to Hazard.

According to Johns Hopkins University, at least 7,159 people have died from coronavirus in the United States and more than 278,000 have been infected in the United States. Globally, more than 1.1 million cases of COVID-19 have been identified, with more than 60,000 deaths.

The government released its monthly employment report for March, showing 701,000 unemployment and indicating that last month’s economic base had stopped as a result of the pandemic.

The Labor Ministry has announced on Thursday that a record 6.6 million Americans have filed unemployment claims in the week through March 28. More than 3 million invoices have increased since last week.

. [TagsToTranslate] Live Streaming