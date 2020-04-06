Coronavirus Task Force Update on COVID-19 Response-Watch Live Stream Now

Members of the Special Committee on Coronavirus, which are responsible for leading the US response to the coronavirus pandemic, are holding a briefing at 5:00 pm on Monday. It will be a tough week as the country is heading for what Trump and other White House officials warn.

The death toll from the U.S. coronavirus is approaching 10,000 and the number of people dying from COVID-19, a disease caused by the new coronavirus, will increase even if the number of new cases begins to stabilize in certain areas. I believe we will continue.

How to view briefings from the Coronavirus Headquarters

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, warned on Sunday in an interview with “ Face the Nation ” that he would be “ bad ” next week, and work would begin even if mitigation measures were in place. Has not yet reached its death toll peak.

Coronavirus: Corresponding Competition ›



More Coronaviruses: Competition to Respond

Forch also rejected the idea that the United States controls the outbreak of the coronavirus.

“It would be a false statement,” he said. “We’re having a hard time controlling it, and that’s the problem at hand.”

Mr. Trump also promoted the use of the antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine on Sunday, saying that it was “shameful” if it found it worked and wasn’t used in US hospitals. However, Fauci told “Face the Nation” earlier Sunday, “the data is just secretly suggestive.”

“From a scientific point of view, I don’t think it can be effective,” he said.

. [TagsToTranslate] Live streaming