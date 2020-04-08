Coronavirus Task Force Update on COVID-19 Response-Watch Live Stream Now

Members of the Special Committee on Coronavirus, which are responsible for leading the US response to the coronavirus pandemic, are holding a briefing at 5:00 pm Wednesday. As the country is still upset by the economic effects of the coronavirus, Capitol Hill lawmakers have begun to take additional measures to save small businesses and Americans from taking a break from the crisis.

On Tuesday, Treasury Secretary Steven Munchin asked Congress to approve an additional $ 250 billion for a salary protection program, a key pillar of the $ 2.2 trillion stimulus signed by law last month. The program aims to help small businesses pay their bills without firing workers.

How to View Coronavirus Headquarters Briefings Today

Meanwhile, the Democratic Party of Parliament is calling for $ 100 billion in hospitals and health systems, $ 150 billion in state and local governments, support for small businesses, and increased funding for food stamps.

After emergency funding for small businesses has been approved by Congress, House and Senate Democratic leaders want another legislation to provide more relief to Americans affected by the coronavirus pandemic Out.

