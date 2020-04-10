Coronavirus Task Force Update on COVID-19 Response-Watch Live Stream Now

Members of the Coronavirus Special Investigation Committee, which is responsible for leading the U.S. response to the coronavirus pandemic, are holding a briefing on Friday afternoon, and Americans will be playing cards against the country’s economic future and the outbreak of the virus. We continue to express concerns about the President’s response.

Friday’s CBS news survey revealed that most Americans continue to think that the fight against the pandemic is going badly. Americans appear to have lost confidence in Mr. Trump’s response to the outbreak, and the president is up 47%, down 4 points from 51% last week and 53% last week.

How to View Coronavirus Headquarters Briefings Today

Another CBS news poll released on Friday showed that Americans were very concerned about the economic impact of the virus. Due to the economic impact of the pandemic, more than 16 million people have claimed unemployment in the last three weeks.

Meanwhile, Vice President Mike Penns said during a Coronavirus Task Force briefing on Thursday, eligible Americans who set up direct deposits with the IRS will begin seeing checks distributed to the bank under the CARS Act next weekend. Told. According to Pence, an average family of four is expected to cost about $ 3,400.

