Coronavirus: Ten norms PM Modi urges Indians to follow to help them fight Covid-19 – News from India

With India reporting a total of 283 coronavirus positive cases by Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has once again urged the people to help the government as well as health officials prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic by avoiding irrelevant travel. Within a week, this is the second time the Prime Minister has called on the people to exercise caution and restraint.

1. On Thursday, Prime Minister Modi in a televised address to the nation urged the people to watch only the imposed Jante hour from 7am to 9pm and asked them to stay indoors to help break the transmission chain.

2. He also asked people not to panic about grocery shopping, groceries or household supplies. The Prime Minister assured people that all needed supplies would be available in the country in the coming days.

3. He also urged people to spend a few minutes on Sunday applauding those leading from the front in the fight against coronaviruses. All such as doctors, nurses, mediators, chemists and those involved in other essential services should be recognized, the Prime Minister said.

4. Prime Minister Modi on Saturday urged the citizens of the country to refrain from irrelevant travel and avoid crowds at railway stations and bus stops.

5. In a new call, he called on people rushing back to their villages and hometowns for fear of the further spread of coronaviruses to stay where they were and not to put new places at risk of disease.

6. The Prime Minister urged people to take care of their own health and that of their families and not risk others moving from one place to another.

7. PM Modi asked all senior citizens over 60 and children under 10 to abide by health guidelines and isolation norms and not to leave their homes as they are most vulnerable to the population.

8. He asked people to practice social distancing because it is one of the most effective ways of controlling the spread of coronavirus.

9. One of the major appeals the Prime Minister made to the citizens of the country was to stay indoors and avoid going out unless absolutely necessary. He advised people to work from home whenever possible.

10. Highlighting the serious and unprecedented situation in the country due to the outbreak of coronavirus, Prime Minister Modi advised citizens to spare their thoughts for the less fortunate and reminded that they too should protect their families in these difficult times. He advised people not to reduce their salaries to those they employ in their homes or offices if they were unable to get to work because of the pandemic.

