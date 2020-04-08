Coronavirus: Tesco tells shoppers to visit stores because “there’s not enough capacity to deliver”

Tesco said most buyers should visit stores to buy food because “there is not enough capacity to deliver more people.”

The supermarket giant estimates that “between 85% and 90% of all food purchased needs to be visited in the store,” despite government recommendations that people could deliver their food if possible.

As you instructed the British to stay in their homes for at least three weeks, Boris Johnson said in a televised address last month: “You don’t have to buy anything but essentials like food and medicine – and you have to do it as much as possible.” Use food delivery services where you can. ”

Download the new Premium Premium app

Share the full story, not just the titles

Download now

Tesco said it had increased its home purchasing service capacity by 20 percent – 145,000 additional gaps – in the event of a corona virus, but “there is not enough capacity to supply the entire market.”

The retailer added that efforts to deliver to vulnerable people are also being prioritized. It has also taken safety measures in its stores, including remote social rules and one-way corridors.

Read more

The Icelandic rival supermarket has previously urged healthy buyers to ignore the prime minister’s advice and buy groceries in stores to release “for those who need it most.”

Sainsbury’s is storing all of its delivered glass for buyers who are old or have health problems, while Asda has written for vulnerable customers to give them priority access to online shopping.

Many retailers have imposed restrictions on purchases in response to widespread purchases of horror, in which it has been observed that supermarket shelves are uninhabited and delivery slots have been booked for weeks.

Tesco acknowledged that “significant purchases have cleared the supply chain of some goods” in the first few weeks of the crisis, with sales up 30 percent. But he added: “It’s stabilized in the group now and it’s experiencing a more normal sales volume.”

The supermarket chain says the “significant absence” of employees has been seen since the spread of Covid-19 across the UK and has hired an additional 45,000 employees in the past two weeks.

Without drug addiction, all you need is advice and analysis

Left created with Sketch.

It was created right with Sketch.

1/29

A man walks down the abandoned high street of Kamden

Photos by Angela Christofilo

2/29

Goodge Street Station is one of the many stations that helps reduce emissions

Angela Christofilo

3/29

An empty street in the heart of Chinatown

Angela Christofilo

4/29

One day after the lock is closed, people are wearing masks in Chinatown

Angela Christofilo

5/29

Piccadilly’s almost empty circus is locked in the first week

Angela Christofilo

6/29

Sonja, my neighbor, whom I took a short walk with. It was good to chat briefly, even remotely

Angela Christofilo

7/29

A couple is sitting on the empty steps of the Eros statue in the Piccadilly Circus

Angela Christofilo

8/29

Make sure I’m two meters away – D’Arblay Street, Soho

Angela Christofilo

9/29

Mannequin behind the shop window. British stores are closed until further notice

Angela Christofilo

10/29

A warning is displayed in a shop window in Camden

Angela Christofilo

11/29

As part of the lock, all unnecessary shops have been ordered to close. Picture of Camden High Street

Angela Christofilo

12/29

A masked skateboarder uses his sports allowance in the Camden area

Angela Christofilo

13/29

Communities gather when needed

Angela Christofilo

14/29

A woman is standing alone on the deserted street of Oxford. Until a few weeks ago, on average, half a million people visited the street every day

Angela Christofilo

15/29

The day before the severe damage was reported, a couple were walking together on Soho Street

Angela Christofilo

16/29

In the first week of March, buyers focused on the needs of warehouse storage before the nationwide siege

Angela Christofilo

17/29

Many supermarkets are working on a queuing system to ensure that only a limited number of customers are allowed at any one time.

Angela Christofilo

18/29

“Be Safe” – With the new action, Curzon cinemas will be temporarily closed

Angela Christofilo

19/29

Cafes, restaurants and cafes were ordered to be closed as part of the lock

Angela Christofilo

Camden Street 20/29

There are concerns that the Corus virus could lead to the permanent closure of difficult shops

Angela Christofilo

21/29

Camden Town is completely silent on a normal day

Angela Christofilo

22/29

In the first week, the shops and supermarkets were unlocked. As the second week draws to a close, most shops are now open

Angela Christofilo

23/29

Empty streets around Soho

Angela Christofilo

24/29

A billboard on Kamden Bala Street encourages people to stay home

Angela Christofilo

25/29

Camden High Street, one of London’s busiest tourist streets, is closed

Angela Christofilo

26/29

The Live Trailer has confirmed that West Coast has come to an end after the outbreak of Coronavirus

Angela Christofilo

27/29

Soho’s empty and scary streets were announced after stricter rules on social avoidance

Angela Christofilo

28/29

A woman on Hanoi Street, behind a Tottenham court road, pauses to smoke

Angela Christofilo

29/29

A man sits outside Hanoi Street, behind a crowded retail store

Angela Christofilo

1/29

A man walks down the abandoned high street of Kamden

Photos by Angela Christofilo

2/29

Goodge Street Station is one of the many stations that helps reduce emissions

Angela Christofilo

3/29

An empty street in the heart of Chinatown

Angela Christofilo

4/29

One day after the lock is closed, people are wearing masks in Chinatown

Angela Christofilo

5/29

Piccadilly’s almost empty circus is locked in the first week

Angela Christofilo

6/29

Sonja, my neighbor, whom I took a short walk with. It was good to chat briefly, even remotely

Angela Christofilo

7/29

A couple is sitting on the empty steps of the Eros statue in the Piccadilly Circus

Angela Christofilo

8/29

Make sure I’m two meters away – D’Arblay Street, Soho

Angela Christofilo

9/29

Mannequin behind the shop window. British stores are closed until further notice

Angela Christofilo

10/29

A warning is displayed in a shop window in Camden

Angela Christofilo

11/29

As part of the lock, all unnecessary shops have been ordered to close. Picture of Camden High Street

Angela Christofilo

12/29

A masked skateboarder uses his sports allowance in the Camden area

Angela Christofilo

13/29

Communities gather when needed

Angela Christofilo

14/29

A woman is standing alone on the deserted street of Oxford. Until a few weeks ago, on average, half a million people visited the street every day

Angela Christofilo

15/29

The day before the severe damage was reported, a couple were walking together on Soho Street

Angela Christofilo

16/29

In the first week of March, buyers focused on the needs of warehouse storage before the nationwide siege

Angela Christofilo

17/29

Many supermarkets are working on a queuing system to ensure that only a limited number of customers are allowed at any one time.

Angela Christofilo

18/29

“Be Safe” – With the new action, Curzon cinemas will be temporarily closed

Angela Christofilo

19/29

Cafes, restaurants and cafes were ordered to be closed as part of the lock

Angela Christofilo

Camden Street 20/29

There are concerns that the Corus virus could lead to the permanent closure of difficult shops

Angela Christofilo

21/29

Camden Town is completely silent on a normal day

Angela Christofilo

22/29

In the first week, the shops and supermarkets were unlocked. As the second week draws to a close, most shops are now open

Angela Christofilo

23/29

Empty streets around Soho

Angela Christofilo

24/29

A billboard on Kamden Bala Street encourages people to stay home

Angela Christofilo

25/29

Camden High Street, one of London’s busiest tourist streets, is closed

Angela Christofilo

26/29

The Live Trailer has confirmed that West Coast has come to an end after the outbreak of Coronavirus

Angela Christofilo

27/29

Soho’s empty and scary streets were announced after stricter rules on social avoidance

Angela Christofilo

28/29

A woman on Hanoi Street, behind a Tottenham court road, pauses to smoke

Angela Christofilo

29/29

A man sits outside Hanoi Street, behind a crowded retail store

Angela Christofilo

“Covid-19 has shown how important the food supply chain is to the UK, and I’m very much in favor of the Tesco approach as a whole,” said Dave Lewis, chief executive of Tesco.

“At this time of crisis, we are focused on four things: food for all, safety for all, support for colleagues and support for our communities,” he said.

“The initial buyout has subsided and service levels are back to normal. There are already significant additional costs for the nation’s food supply, but these are partially offset by lower trade rates,” he said.

The retail statement, along with its preliminary results for 2019/20, showed a 1.3 percent increase in revenue to 64 64.8 billion from last year, but operating profit fell 4.9 percent to 2 2.52 billion.

The company has told investors that coronavirus is expected to spend between 50 650 million and 25 925 million on retail sales next year due to rising wages, distribution and distribution.

But it has said that this will be largely offset by rising food sales, a 12-month trade discount and “cautious operational management.”

[Tags ToTranslate] Coronavirus [t] Tesco [t] Online Shopping [t] Home News [t] UK [t] News