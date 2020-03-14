Coronavirus test, quarantine not guaranteed by the President

President Donald Trump’s doctor issued a letter Friday stating that there was no need for the President to be tested for Chinese coronavirus.

“[G] If the president himself runs out of symptoms, the COVID-19 test is not currently indicated,” Sean Conley, a Navy physician to the president, wrote in a letter issued Friday night. by the White House press office.

Conley said that Trump’s exposure to two different people from the Brazilian delegation visiting his club in Mar-a-Lago, who later became infected with the virus, was “extremely limited.”

“These interactions would be classified as low streaming resources according to CDC guidelines and, as such, there is no indication for quarantine at this time,” he wrote.

The media have grown fears about the president’s health, even suggesting he was hypocritical for not quarantining after contacting the two.

Trump has called on Americans to heed their doctors’ advice on whether to be tested.

“I think they need to hear from their doctors and I think they should not jump to get the test unless it is necessary,” he said.

He acknowledged that at some point it could be tested for the virus.

When a reporter asked Trump if he would be tested for the virus, he replied, “Most likely yes, not for this reason, but because I think I will do it anyway.”

