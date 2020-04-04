Coronavirus testing, free treatment for Ayushman Bharat users – News from India

While the number of coronavirus infections continues to move north, the National Health Authority (NHA) on Saturday announced that testing and treatment of Covid-19 will be free of charge for the Rs 50 crore Ayushman Bharat users in private laboratories and hospitals that have been devastated.

The NHA is the supreme authority responsible for the implementation of India’s major public health insurance / insurance system called Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana.

The statement said it would strengthen the country’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Covid-19 testing and treatment is already available free of charge in public facilities. Now, more than 50 crore eligible citizens will be able to test for free through private laboratories and Covid-19 treatment in trademark hospitals, ”the NHA said.

The NHA said that hospitals empowered under the Ayushman Bharat scheme can use their licensed testing facilities or contact a licensed testing center. The Covid-19 tests will be conducted according to the protocols of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and private laboratories approved or registered, the NHA said. Covid D-19 treatment by private hospitals will be covered under Ayushman Bharat scheme, it was said.

“In this unprecedented crisis, we must very actively involve the private sector as a key partner and stakeholder in the fight against Covid-19,” Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said, PTI reports. “Making the testing and treatment available at Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY will significantly expand our capacity to include hospitals and private sector laboratories and mitigate the adverse impact of this catastrophic disease on the poor,” he said.

Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY is the world’s largest health insurance system that aims to provide health insurance to people. Annually 5 lakhs per family for hospitalization in secondary and tertiary care for over 10.74 poor and vulnerable families in the Crown (about 50 crore beneficiaries) who make up 40% of the Indian population.

But many opposition-ruled states have not implemented the Ayushman Bharat scheme and operated their own health insurance programs for the poor.

The NHA said the decision would also help attract more private sector players to provide coronavirus testing and treatment and that “active private sector involvement will be crucial in the event of an increase in the number of Covid-19 patients in need of care.”

