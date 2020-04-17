WASHINGTON >> The United States is struggling to test enough people to track and control the spread of the novel coronavirus, an important first step in reopening the economy, pushed by President Donald Trump for May 1.

Trump on Thursday released a plan to ease business restrictions that hinges on a downward trajectory of positive testing.

But more than a month after he stated, “Anyone who wants a test, can get a test,” the reality was much different. People report that they cannot be tested. Laboratories and public officials say the lack of critical equipment is making it impossible to increase the level tests experts say are necessary to keep the virus in check.

“There are places where there is enough testing, but not enough workers to administer them. Dr. Megan Ranney, an emergency physician and associate professor at Brown University, said there are limited testing locations due to the CDC criteria on who should test. “There are just so many inefficiencies and problems with the way that the test is currently happening across this country.”

Trump’s plan envisages setting up “sentinel surveillance sites” that would screen non-symptomatic people in locations serving older people or minority populations. Experts say testing should increase as much as triplets to be effective.

The plan pushes responsibility for state testing.

“Governors are responsible for testing,” Trump told reporters in his daily briefing today. He said the federal government would ship 5.5 million angel bones to the states in the “next few weeks” to help address shortages.

Trump said: “Owls can be made easy by governors.” “Mostly it’s cotton, it’s not a big deal.”

But state and local officials and lab managers say they can’t expand testing until more materials are available.

This week’s governor, the group of doctors and laboratory directors called on the Trump administration to address the lack of buffer, protection and highly specialized laboratory chemicals needed to analyze the genetic material of the virus. Hospitals and state health departments reportedly searched the globe for security orders, competing against each other and their peers abroad in a system that Governor Andrew Cuomo, D-N.Y., Described as “destructive.”

“The federal government can’t wipe their hands at this and say, ‘Oh, the states are responsible for testing,'” Cuomo said today as he complained of a lack of chemicals manufactured in China. “I do not deal with China. I do not do international supply chain.”

Trump denied that the United States fell short, claiming that the nation has “the most expansive and accurate testing system anywhere in the world.” Only in recent days has the US exceeded the test rate in South Korea, which performed on a test per 100 people. Vice President Mike Pence said on Thursday that the United States had completed more than 3 million tests, but in March he promised that $ 5 million would be distributed by mid-month. Pence told reporters Monday that if governor “would simply activate” underused high-capacity testing machines, “we could double the amount of testing in the United States literally overnight.”

Gina Raimondo, D-R.I, told Gov. Raimondo, D-R.I.

Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly of Kansas, whose state has one of the lowest per capita testing rates in the nation, told CNN it was difficult to find test supplies. Gov. Jim Justice, R-W.Va., A Trump ally, said tests must be stepped up before he can lift restrictions.

Jennifer Rodriguez, a pharmacy technician at a major retail chain in California, said she was sent home by her employer last week after going down with symptoms. His company wouldn’t test it, and he spent hours on the phone trying to find a place that would, he said.

The San Luis Obispo County Department of Health can only test 50 samples per day, and a spokesman said those tests are reserved for inpatients, first responders and those who have had contact with those who tested positive. Rodriguez was not eligible. Another clinic said it might have to pay $ 150 if it determined it did not fit its test criteria.

Rodriguez says: “I just feel like medical workers, or even people on the front line, should have some kind of priority,” said Rodriguez.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and clear cough in two to three weeks. For some, especially the elderly and people with existing health problems, it can lead to more serious illnesses, including pneumonia, and death.

Labor officials and health experts told The Associated Press that lack of supply has pushed them to limit who can test. That can leave out people who have symptoms, but are not sick enough to be hospitalized, or people who have no symptoms and can invent to spread the virus. Experts say it will be critical to test these people if the economy is reopening.

Ed Thornborrow, medical director of the University of California San Francisco Clinical Microbiology Laboratory, said he wants to run 3,000 tests a day, but can only do 100 to 250 now because he lacked enough bone buffer. She is always working to get more.

“That’s what I spend most of my time these days,” he said.

Meghan Delaney, chief of pathology and laboratory medicine at National Children’s Hospital in Washington, says the lack of chemicals known as reagents constrains how many lab tests she can perform.

Vendors, in response, are restricting what hospitals can buy, said Dr. Robin Patel of the Mayo Clinic’s infectious disease lab.

“It’s a little like rationing,” Patel said.

In early March, Trump announced a nationwide testing plan through drive-thru sites such as Walmart and Target, linked by a Google-affiliated website. Six weeks later, the website is a pilot program available in just four California counties. Some of the stores’ premises are open, and executives of companies including Walgreens said they are waiting for more direction from the federal government.

“The Trump test,” Dr. Brett Giroir, said today Americans would need to work on 4.5 million tests each month to enter the first phase of easing the direction of social distance, under the resumption of the White House. Currently the US is doing about 1 million tests per week, Giroir said.

“We will continue to push that further and further as we open up the labs, and are able to open all the materials we need,” Giroir said.

Trump and his deputies have promoted a 15-minute test developed by Abbott’s lab as a “game-changer.” Federal authorities initially distributed 15 vehicles to each of nearly all of the public health laboratories in the United States and territories, along with 250 from the American Health Service. Alaska receives 50.

But governors say they do not get enough cartridges to do much testing.

Rhode Island received only 120, much less than promised. Raimondo said when the state tried to find out more, Abbott and others doing the test cartridges directed it to the federal government, which in turn told him to go directly to the companies. The state has now received 850 tests, far less than what it requires, Raimondo said today.

Federal health officials declined to say how many cartridges were initially sent to the states, but said more would be available as Abbott increased production. The company says it currently produces 50,000 cartridges daily and has shipped more than 600,000 to hospitals, emergency care clinics and other healthcare facilities nationwide.

The United States has stalled initial screening tests due to defects and test centers have been developed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Precious time was wasted in February as the test was corrected and distributed. Private labs at hospitals, universities and commercial companies were not fully enrolled in this effort until March.

The U.S. currently tests approximately 145,000 people daily, for a total of 3.5 million reported results, according to state data compiled by the COVID follow-up project. Public health experts say they need the highest skills, partly to test repeat essential workers and isolate those who test positive and contact them to avoid new outbreaks.

“We still probably need to do three times more tests than we are doing now,” said Dr. Ashish K. Jha, director of the Global Health Institute at Harvard. “I don’t see America getting anytime soon with 100,000 to 150,000 tests.”