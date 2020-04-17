Coronavirus: the Chinese economy shrank for the first time since 1976 in the first quarter

The Chinese economy shrank by 6.8 percent in the first quarter of 2020, the first contraction since the end of the Cultural Revolution in 1976, confirming the economic damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

During the first three months of the year, the world’s second largest economy faced a major crash as it struggled to contain the spread of the coronavirus and subsequently struggled to reopen completely.

New data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Friday confirmed the crisis, which was less than 6.0 percent worse than expected from a survey of Bloomberg analyst predictions.

The NBS data also showed that during the month of March alone the economy continued to suffer strong pressures, with the industrial sectors, retail sales and investments in fixed assets that were again downsized, following a dramatic collapse of the first two months of the year.

Industrial production, an indicator of production, mining and public services, declined 1.1% last month, after falling 13.5% from January and February when the data was combined. This was much better than expected for a 6.2 percent drop, according to the Bloomberg poll. Within this, however, production contracted 10.2 percent, suggesting that even when the factories reopen, the opposite winds remain.

Retail sales, a key measure of consumption in the world’s most populous nation, fell by 15.8 percent, after a record 20.5 percent slump in the first two months, much worse forecasts for a 10.0 percent slump.

Investments in fixed assets, an indicator of expenses during the year to date for items including infrastructure, properties, machinery and equipment, decreased by 16.1 percent in the first three months, from an all-time low of less than 20 , 5 percent in January-February. Analysts had predicted a 15.1 percent slump.

The unemployment rate recorded was 5.9 percent, down from a record high 6.2 percent in the first two months. However, these figures are not representative of the whole economy as they exclude the many migrant workers who have lost their jobs or were unable to return to work due to travel restrictions introduced to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

But it is the decline in quarterly Gross Domestic Product (GDP) that will attract attention. The ruling communist party has promised economic growth and “moderate prosperity” for its citizens for decades.

Black swan events like coronavirus threaten this silent pact and jeopardize central planners’ efforts to offer work and upward mobility. Now all eyes will be on how fast China is able to recover, but as the March data for the whole economy suggests, it will be a long and arduous road to go back.

The decline has been well telegraphed, with numerous indicators in recent weeks and months suggesting how bad the picture is in China.

Earlier this week, Chinese exports for March turned 6.6 percent lower – better than expected, but somehow out of positive territory. The partial recovery should however be short-lived, with export orders drying up as the world economy faces the biggest economic threat for nearly 100 years.

Even now, almost four months after the virus forced an almost national blockade for the first time, the economy is still struggling to reopen completely. The Trivium National Business Activity Index estimates that 82.8 percent of economic capacity is currently used compared to “normal” pre-virus levels, which means that almost one fifth of the economy is still closed.

A recent study by Liu Chenjie, chief economist of the fund manager Upright Asset, suggested that the pandemic may have pushed 205 million workers into “frictional unemployment” where they want to work but cannot or cannot return to work. A Thursday release showed that job openings declined 27% in the first quarter.

While we anticipate strong growth in 2021 and may slightly revise our growth forecasts for 2020 based on today’s data, we continue to expect small GDP growth for this year as a whole

Louis Kuijs

Meanwhile, average incomes declined 3.9 percent in the first quarter, with rural residents finding that their incomes were 4.7 percent lower than a year earlier, according to NBS.

To complicate matters, China is facing a huge demand shock from other countries’ efforts to contain the spread of the pandemic. Analysts expect the economy to return to mild growth levels for the full year, fueled by a recovery in the second half of the year.

“While we expect strong growth in 2021 and may slightly revise our growth forecasts for 2020 based on today’s data, we continue to expect small GDP growth for this year as a whole,” said Louis Kuijs, analyst. by Oxford Economics.

“The position of politicians is key. So far, the easing of policies has remained modest. As we see further measures in the coming months, we do not expect much stimulus, as this remains unpopular in Beijing. Instead, we think politicians will accept low growth this year, given the prospects for a better 2021. ”

The scale of the overseas shock that hit China was exposed by data released in the United States on Thursday, which showed 5.25 million new jobless claims last week, bringing the total number to around 22 million. people who have applied for unemployment since the beginning of the coronavirus crisis.

Also in the United States, retail sales and industrial production registered record drops in March, while the main economies of the Eurozone such as Germany and France are already in recession, with the entire block destined to suffer a painful contraction as it tries to shake off the impact of the virus.

In an explosive report this week, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said that the planet is facing the worst recession since the Great Depression of the 1930s thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, with a fallout that should be much worse than the crisis global financial.

Global economic growth will decline by 3% in 2020, “much worse” than the 2009 financial crisis, when growth contracted 0.7%, according to the IMF World Economic Outlook report.

China’s economy, meanwhile, is set to grow 1.2 percent this year, down from 6.1 percent in 2019 and well below the IMF’s January forecast of 6.0 percent. .

If this were to happen, Beijing would miss its long-term goal of doubling the economy from its 2010 level, long a key goal of the Communist Party leadership.

