Coronavirus: the Chinese financial stability agency led by Liu intensifies the meetings between the major financial risks

China’s main financial committee led by vice-premier Liu has held a series of intense behind-the-scenes meetings over the past three months, while the coronavirus pandemic has attracted global markets and brought the world’s second largest economy into uncharted waters.

The Financial Stability and Development Commission, which Liu leads as President Xi Jinping’s top economic adviser, held its 25th and final meeting on Tuesday, said an official statement this week. The committee announced its 14th meeting in early January.

In other words, the commission, which includes Chinese central bank governor Yi Gang, has convened 10 meetings between a frequency of almost one per week. The commission does not publish the agenda of meetings in advance.

Although none of the meetings have been publicly disclosed, their attendance shows Beijing’s concerns about the increased economic and financial risk the country faces, which could signal its first official economic downturn in the first quarter of this year since 1976.

During a meeting of the Politburo Standing Committee on Wednesday, Xi said that “downside risks in the world economy have increased while instability and uncertainty have increased significantly”.

In particular, Xi said that China must make “ideological and work preparations” to deal with changes in the external environment “for a relatively long period of time” – a polite way of saying that China must be ready for an environment. global more unstable and hostile.

The recent concentration of committee meetings reflected a deep concern about the fate of the economy in political circles, said Ding Shuang, chief economist of Greater China at the Standard Chartered Bank. He added that China’s financial regulators should understand how to implement the plans drawn up by the country’s leading leaders.

“The risk prevention mindset is losing ground to the credit expansion boost,” he said.

At this week’s meeting it was decided that China would seek “more flexible use” of monetary policy and “greater credit support” for small and private businesses, according to a statement on the central government website.

The commission said it was closely monitoring the development of the pandemic abroad to prevent economic risk from spilling over to China.

China’s role as a production center could be threatened as developed countries encourage the “reintegration” of industrial production facilities after the pandemic, Ge Honglin, a member of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, the country’s main advisory body, said in a recent interview with Beijing News.

“Some may even resort to” anywhere except China, “” said Ge, former head of the Chinese state-owned aluminum company.

China needs to do more to attract foreign direct investment and cannot take it for granted that investors will continue to flock to the country, he said.

“It is better to attract foreign capital to the Chinese real economy than to the stock exchange,” said Ge.

The finance commission was established in 2017 to coordinate between the Chinese central bank and financial regulators and guide the country’s research to reduce financial risks.

Beijing is rushing to return economic activity to normal after months of damaging blockages across the country. On Wednesday, the authorities lifted the blockade of Wuhan city, the initial epicenter of the coronavirus epidemic.

