Coronavirus: the first confirmed case in the San Francisco Bay area in Santa Clara County, according to the CDC

SAN JOSE, California – The first case of coronavirus in the Bay of China region has been confirmed in Santa Clara County, officials said.

The CDC says that an adult male resident has tested positive for the new coronavirus. He has been self-isolated since returning from a trip to Wuhan on January 24, officials said.

He was not hospitalized and was not very ill. He is currently being treated on an outpatient basis and has been in contact with very few people since he is home, officials said.

Santa Clara County health officials say the patient will remain in self-quarantine at home while investigators begin to contact anyone with whom the patient has come into contact.

County health officer Dr. Sara Cody said the list of potentially exposed people is short and that the people he has been in contact with are self-isolated at home for 14 days.

The man remained at home after his return from China and no details were given on the number of other people likely to live in the same household as the patient.

This is important because yesterday, health officials confirmed the first human-to-human transmission of the new coronavirus from the country of a woman who was in Wuhan, the center of the viral epidemic, to her husband, who had not traveled in China.

According to Dr. Cody, the risk to the public remains low since the patient stayed at home.

Dr. Cody has not confirmed if there are any suspected cases of the new coronavirus being studied. She said she was not surprised that Santa Clara County had the first confirmed case because it is the most populous county in the Bay Area, and many residents travel abroad for reasons professional or personal.

The Santa Clara County case marks the seventh confirmed case in the United States. There are two other cases in California, one in Arizona, one in Washington State and two in Illinois.

Although the virus has been identified in one person, Santa Clara County officials say it is not considered to be “circulating” in the region. The flu, however, is widely circulating.

Health officials say that if you are sick, stay at home, wash your hands frequently, cough and sneeze into your sleeve or handkerchief, and avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Almost 10,000 people were infected worldwide in two months. More than 200 people died, all in China.

The US State Department has issued a “Do not travel” advisory in the country.

Delta Airlines, American Airlines and United Airlines suspend all flights between the United States and China.

