Coronavirus: The general surgeon admits that the virus should not be compared to the flu, saying “let’s not focus on the next 30 days, not the last 30 days.”

The US general surgeon said he was mistaken for comparing coronavirus to influenza on Twitter just two months ago, as the country’s top health official criticized Twitter for justifying and being professional in dealing with the epidemic.

Soledad O’Brien has called on Jerome Adams since February 1, saying, “The rose is red, the violet is blue, the risk for #coronarvirus is low, but for #flu It’s too much. So get your #will. The flu vaccine! “

On Sunday, she replied: “Madam: You met with me. You know, I always try to provide the best information I can based on the best evidence available.”

“Thirty people died of the flu,” he said.

“Let’s focus on the next 30 days, not the last 30 years,” he added.

But he withdrew his claims, saying, “Sir, you are a medical doctor and a public health specialist. Your job is not to sue the president of the United States, but real information [for now].”

He said the general surgeon, who called the president “healthier than I am,” was “clearly wrong” and was working to “undermine public confidence.”

“I don’t want to be distracted, but I respect your support and I have said it publicly … I have heart disease, asthma, pre-diabetes and I spent a week in the intensive care unit,” he said. “For the heart condition. I shouldn’t have compared it, but please don’t think about my health.”

Other White House officials, including Donald Trump, compared the virus to influenza during press conferences and rallies in front of thousands during the past few weeks.

These claims were repeated in the media and by thinkers defending the government’s response.

On March 31, the president admitted for the first time that Covid-19 was “not a flu” and said it was “evil.”

The general surgeon has also been criticized for giving contradictory instructions to Americans about wearing a mask in public to prevent the spread of the virus.

On February 29, the general surgeon asked people to “stop buying masks” and said they were not “effective” in preventing transmission.

In an interview with Fox & Friends a few days later, he said: “If you’re not a healthcare provider, you can increase your risk by wearing a mask [Covid-19] … … People who don’t know how to Wearing them correctly tends to touch their faces and can actually increase the prevalence of coronavirus. ”

On Friday, the general surgeon admitted that his inversion was “confusing to the American people” because the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had issued new instructions and told Americans to cover non-medical face coverings in public. Corrects previous statements. It is ineffective in reducing transmission speed.

The next day, he taught you a video that teaches people how to make a homemade mask using a T-shirt.

Mr Adams also appeared on Fox News on Sunday to warn Americans to prepare for “the toughest and saddest week” as quarantine efforts have been made for most of the country and hospitals are preparing for a possible increase in new patients.

He also called on governors to tell residents of their countries to stay at home as long as possible, if there is no national guideline for staying at home by federal order, which the president has said he does not intend to issue.

Recent criticism has raised concerns about the government’s response to the outbreak and the president’s repeated efforts to undermine its effects.

Within a month, the president claimed that the virus would be “zero-contamination” before admitting that the crisis was “the worst thing the country has ever seen.”

