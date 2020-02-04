Coronavirus: the latest news from the authorities on the epidemic and the rescue flight

A flight extracting New Zealanders from China has landed in Hong Kong and will arrive in Wuhan this evening, according to the Ministry of Health.

There are 236 people registered to travel on the flight, the majority of whom are New Zealanders or permanent residents, said Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield.

The exact number of people on the flight and their nationality will not be known until after the flight leaves Wuhan, he said.

After landing in New Zealand tomorrow, travelers would be transported by bus to a military camp in Whangaparaoa which has been set up as a quarantine facility.

The flight would also include Australian and Pacific residents.

The passengers would be assessed by a doctor from St John and two paramedics to decide if they were fit enough to travel outside of Wuhan.

Authorities have said that anyone suspected of having the virus will not be allowed to fly.

There are no suspected or confirmed cases in New Zealand today, but three people are being tested in New Zealand as a precaution, said Bloomfield.

Bloomfield said the ministry is considering whether additional support could be given to New Zealanders who arrived from mainland China and were asked to isolate themselves for two weeks.

The death toll from the virus epidemic in China has risen to 426, with more than 75 dead Monday. He has now surpassed the total number of deaths from severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS).

During the 2002-03 SARS epidemic, there were 349 deaths in mainland China and it ultimately killed nearly 800 people worldwide.

Since the virus was detected at the end of last year in the central city of Wuhan, it has spread to more than 20 countries and several countries, including New Zealand, have established strict travel rules with China.

Air New Zealand’s special charter flight NZ6001 flew over the top of Australia just before 6:30 a.m., according to reports on Flight Radar.

The plane was to recover a cabin crew in Hong Kong before flying to Wuhan – the zero point for the deadly coronavirus epidemic – to evacuate more than 70 New Zealanders.

A number of Australian and Pacific Islander citizens trapped in the city are also among those invited to board the flight, which is expected to arrive in Auckland at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Australian residents join 70 New Zealanders on the Air New Zealand special flight out of China after an evacuation coordinated with the New Zealand government.

New Zealanders will be quarantined for two weeks at the Whangaparaoa military training center, north of Auckland.

Air New Zealand’s chief flight and safety officer, chief pilot, Captain David Morgan, said five pilots and a standard 11-man cabin crew were involved in the operation.

The World Health Organization has declared the crisis to be a global health emergency, and the first foreign death of the virus was confirmed in the Philippines on Sunday.

