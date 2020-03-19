% MINIFYHTML5d5238a3cb7d0de4d40a9a20f976948711%

Gary Neville believes Premier League could help health services and football community cope with coronavirus

The Premier League must lead the coronavirus crisis, says Gary Neville, and Jamie Carragher praises his decisions so far.

English football has been postponed until April 30 as the coronavirus continues to affect life around the world, though the 2019/20 season will last indefinitely.

Sky Sports expert Neville appeared in a special edition of the Debate, along with Carragher, following the latest announcement, and believes the Premier League can lead the way with help for those most in need.

“Football brings hope to so many people,” Neville said. “I talked about football taking the initiative and, basically, in cases like this, the government can lead.”

“In recent days, people have welcomed statements that have begun to emerge from the government regarding support packages that will give peace of mind to families and employees, businesses and all people in need of security now all over the world.

“They need health insurance, but they also need financial security, and I think football can lead the way.”

4:17 English football won’t return until April 30 & # 39; at first & # 39;, settled on an urgent meeting between Premier League clubs, but the 2019/20 season will be indefinitely extended

“The decision taken on Thursday by the Premier League, EFL and other leagues to suspend footballers from training until April 5 and basically saying that football will not come back before April 30 is positive. It is mainly the health concerns that people have now in terms of protecting players, staff, coaches, non-playing staff and, most importantly, the fans who will be attending games.

“From a second perspective, it also allows football to assess the economic impact on their game and, essentially, what they have to face here.”

“I’m not just talking about the Premier League, in fact, I’m talking more about EFL clubs, National League clubs and clubs beyond that, which basically, I would imagine at the moment are taking a deep dive into their accounts, the loss of their income, what costs they will have to incur, and what responsibilities they have to their staff and employees.

“I highlight here the Premier League, and I know people will say the FA is the governing body, there is the PFA and the LMA, but let’s be clear here, the Premier League is power and strength in English football.”

“I think there is a great opportunity in the coming weeks, when they assess the economic impact on their league, but also on the leagues across football, to not only assure football staff, staff and fans that it is essentially there will be a game out there and clubs out there to support the end of that, but I think with the money being flooded into the Premier League there is an opportunity for the Premier League to lead the way in what they can do for service health and community.

2:39 Sky Sports News’ Paul Gilmour explains the results of today’s Premier League meeting

“First they have to analyze the health, economic impact of their business, their clubs and their staff, but beyond that they have to make a statement to help the communities and people of those communities.”

“I’m sure the Premier League is in close contact with the EFL, with the National League and other non-League associations around the country to ensure the game is sustainable. The idea that football arises from the coronavirus crisis where clubs have going to the wall because basically no Premier League package, which has all the money, is awful.

“I can’t think that won’t happen. I’m sure the Premier League is watching it as we speak. We can’t see football clubs going to the wall because of this virus.”

& # 39; Footballers can tell they’re not in this for the money & # 39;

Alongside the Premier League, Neville has also urged football players to offer help where they can and hopefully change the stereotype of a senior footballer.

He added: “There is a great opportunity for footballers here. I saw Borussia Monchengladbach announce that they are ready to donate their salaries to the non-playing staff for the next few months.

“There is a great opportunity for footballers to get a losing win in what is a terrible time for the whole country and give people some reassurance that everyone in football is human and that they are not alone in money.

“Football can act positively and there is a great opportunity if, in the coming weeks, they can assess the economic impact on football.”

Carra: The Premier League showed great leadership

2:02 Jamie Carragher believes it is very ambitious to host club competitions across Europe before June 30th.

Jamie Carragher believes it is very ambitious to expect club competitions across Europe to end before June 30th.

Carragher has been impressed with how the Premier League has handled its response to the coronavirus pandemic, including its commitment to wrap up the current season.

“I was really impressed with the Premier League because there is a health side to this and an economic side to it,” he said. Debate. “But they are also looking at the football aspect, and what they did in terms of saying that the championship is going to end sometime was great leadership.”

“This has been the most important question from a football perspective. There are many complexities within it, but this decision has almost shut down the questions of different people and perhaps people who care about themselves in terms of teams going up and down. , earning a place in the Champions League and even Liverpool for the title.

“That has been the question surrounding football and the decision puts an end to the question now and how it affects next season, but when that Premier League statement came out, I thought it was great leadership.”

“I was sending a message to everyone saying this is what is happening, now we have to find a way to make it work. Many questions are being asked and now we can start asking different questions about how we we really get to where you need to go and the finish line this season and how the next season is affecting. “

