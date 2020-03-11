Coronavirus “the public health version of Hurricane Katrina”

On Wednesday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) compared the administration’s “bad response” to the coronavirus to the deadly Hurricane Katrina, which took 1,833 lives.

Cuomo argued on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that the federal government, like in 2005 with Hurricane Katrina, has “fallen off the job” in fighting the coronavirus.

“What I’ve been telling other rulers is that you are not by yourself,” Cuomo remarked. “That the states take action so that when they do the retrospective here, I think this will be the public health version of Hurricane Katrina. The federal government has just dropped out of work and let the states do it.

He further added, “Reminds me of Hurricane Katrina: only a failed federal response and a failed federal mobilization. They belittled the challenge. Now, who and how and why, I don’t know. I’ll tell you in this whole political conversation.” we’re keeping, I think he said to the people, “Hey, remember the government affairs, guys. This is not all theory and abstract. It is who can manage and who can do things in a time of crisis. “And I think that’s what this coronavirus has done partially on a political level. But, the federal government just has a really poor answer. “

