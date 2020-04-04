Coronavirus: the United States ambassador to China appeals for Beijing, Washington to work together

The U.S. ambassador to China called for the two countries to cooperate in the fight against coronavirus and called for an acceleration of the supply of Chinese medical supplies to the United States.

In an open letter entitled “Move Forward Together”, released on Friday, Terry Branstad said he spoke to China’s deputy foreign minister Zheng Zeguang last week.

The exchange came after U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed in a phone call last week to work together to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I stressed that now is the time to look forward,” wrote Branstad in the article, which was published on the website of the American embassy in China.

He also expressed his appreciation for China’s efforts to accelerate the supply of much needed medical supplies.

The US embassy in Beijing “worked closely with Chinese government officials” to facilitate the shipment of key personal protective equipment from China to the United States, he said.

“No country can fight this battle alone.”

With over 270,000 confirmed cases and over 7000 deaths, the United States is now the nation most affected by the global health crisis.

It is also facing a severe shortage of medical equipment, such as N95 masks and fans, and the Trump administration is looking for suppliers all over the world.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration made a radical change on Friday, saying it would now allow KN95 masks to be imported from China, despite stating the exact opposite on March 28th.

In his letter, Branstad claimed that Covid-19 was a “common enemy” that threatened everyone’s life.

The Wuhan blockade led to a drastic reduction in the spread of coronavirus, say the researchers

The tone of the open letter is in stark contrast to the rhetoric used by the American Embassy in China on March 26, when it published a quote from US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in which he again referred to the coronavirus as the “Wuhan virus”.

The post, which attracted more than 70,000 comments from angry Chinese people, also came after Trump had stopped using the phrase “Chinese virus” to describe the pathogen.

Hua Sheng, honorary dean of the Nanjing Southeast University School of Economics, said that Beijing should continue to help other countries fight Covid-19.

“From now on, it is necessary … to actively help other countries to do their job in fighting the epidemic,” he said.

