Coronavirus: three private flights from China land in New Zealand in the last 10 days

Three private air flights have landed in New Zealand from China in the past 10 days, customs confirmed.

It comes amid a worsening global epidemic of deadly coronavirus that has killed more than 400 people and infected thousands more, including most of the victims in China.

And while private flights have landed in New Zealand from the Chinese mainland, those on board are subject to the same travel restrictions for passengers on commercial flights, according to customs.

Customs reports that passengers on private flights to New Zealand from the Chinese mainland are subject to the same travel restrictions as passengers on commercial flights. Photo / NZ Herald

“There have been three private air arrivals from China (Hangzhou, Guangzhou and Shenzen) in the past 10 days,” a New Zealand customs spokesman told The Herald today.

“The operators of private aircraft have been informed of the new travel measures which have entered into force from (Monday). Passengers on private flights are treated in the same way and subject to the same entry criteria as those arriving from commercial vessels, and we work closely with airport companies to ensure compliance with passenger processes.

Customs would not provide any other information on the private flights or say who was on board, claiming confidentiality.

Private and business flights from China to New Zealand practically declined during the Chinese New Year, even before the travel ban was enforced.

Air Center One chief executive Rob Leach said things had become “very quiet” without any flights from China for nearly two weeks, except for one flight that had been canceled during a stopover in Australia and returned to China.

Leach’s company provides services for hundreds of private planes each year and would normally handle seven to eight private or business flights during the Chinese New Year period.

Those who travel on flights are normally wealthy travelers, whether for business or tourism.

Their jets fly to a private terminal at Auckland Airport where Air Center One’s tasks include notifying customs and the Department of Primary Industries of who is on board, ground handling upon arrival, refueling and catering.

Customs and MPI carry out their usual processes such as x-ray baggage at the private terminal.

However, customs today requested that all private planes from China be sent to the main international terminal for a medical examination, Leach said.

“I think they don’t have enough resources to assess private flights.”

His company had received no requests for private planes from China since the travel ban came into effect on Monday.

Leach believed that the travel ban was excessive, as his customers would not spend time in areas like the Wuhan meat market where the virus was believed to originate.

“The level of threat (infection) from a person entering these planes is very low.”

There has been online speculation that the Chinese who could afford it were fleeing the country to escape the coronavirus – triggered by the arrival of two private jets in the past 10 days, one from Hangzhou and the other. other from Beijing.

The latter landed just before midnight on February 2, shortly before the China-New Zealand travel ban came into effect.

But Leach said there was “nothing sinister” about the thefts – which were quite frequent.

In 2014, concerns about Ebola saw private flights soar, with people seeking to avoid other passengers who could carry the disease.

