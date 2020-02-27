[coronavirus-to-have-really-serious-financial-affect-in-the-limited-expression:-new-zealand-finance-minister]



February 27, 2020

WELLINGTON (Reuters) – The coronavirus outbreak will have a really serious influence on New Zealand’s financial system in the brief expression, and the government may possibly have to have step in if it prospects to a international pandemic, the country’s finance minister explained on Thursday.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson reported if the virus outbreak becomes a international pandemic that in transform produces a around the world downturn or economic downturn, then it may well be important to consider immediate fiscal stimulus to guidance the economic system.

Robertson was speaking at an celebration in Auckland that was shared with the media.

