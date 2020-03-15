Coronavirus to house taxes to high rents: 12 SoCal serious estate traits to know

Listed here are 12 have to-browse stories about the area authentic estate market from the Southern California Information Group’s Household Stretch e-newsletter. To subscribe to the no cost, twice-weekly e mail publication, just Click on Right here!

Let us start out with coronavirus and its impression …

1. Can coronavirus sicken our nutritious housing sector? Think about a Program B, contributor Jeff Lazerson writes.

2. SoCal job growth in peril. Coronavirus puts quite a few industries on edge.

3. Nationwide Affiliation of Realtors cancels two SoCal events. Coronavirus “abundance of caution” is to blame.

4. What does coronavirus usually means for industrial real estate? Here’s what contributor Allen Buchannan thinks.

5. Virus bursts California tourism bubble. Quick-development marketplace sick-prepared for business enterprise drop.

6. Large homebuilders get Wall Road downgrade. Analysts anxiety comfortable economic system will gradual homebuying.

… then recap what voters believed of climbing home taxes …

7. This year’s Prop. 13 university investing calculated fails. Voters reject bonds for facility updates.

8. Area university districts couldn’t get bond problems passed. Here’s what occurred in Orange County.

9. House tax hikes voted down. Commence of a ballot box development?

And some sector information …

10. Where by are SoCal’s highest rents? They’re identified in LA, Santa Ana, Anaheim and Prolonged Beach front, according to this math.

11. Bond industry charges tumble. So why did house loan premiums rise?

12. Really do not blame the messenger. To make educated health and fitness and financial choices, you will need information.