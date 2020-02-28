coronavirus:-to-start-with-two-scenarios-of-covid-19-verified-in-mexico,-formal-suggests

MEXICO Town — Mexico’s assistant wellbeing secretary announced Friday that the nation now has two confirmed scenarios of the new coronavirus.

Hugo Lopez-Gatell explained a person of the sufferers is in Mexico City and the other in the northern state of Sinaloa. Whilst a second examination is still pending on that scenario, he stated, “We are managing this as confirmed.” Neither is very seriously ill.

At least five family members contacts of the 1st affected individual have been placed in isolation. He mentioned a person of the gentlemen experienced speak to with somebody who had traveled to the northern Italian region exactly where there has been an outbreak.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador appeared to downplay the seriousness of the COVID-19 virus, saying “it is just not even equal to flu.”

Seasonal flu kills far more folks because it has infected much much more people today, but the new virus appears to have a much greater mortality price.

In the central China metropolis of Wuhan, exactly where the new coronavirus first exploded, 2% to 4% of sufferers have died, in accordance to the Entire world Well being Business. But in the relaxation of China, the loss of life rate has been .7%. On typical, the demise charge from seasonal flu is about .one%.

“I repeat, in accordance to the available info, it is not a thing horrible, lethal,” López Obrador reported. “There shouldn’t be any yellow journalism, or exaggerations, to cause a mass psychosis of concern, of terror.”

Brazil on Wednesday verified Latin America’s first confirmed situation of the new coronavirus in a man who traveled to Italy this month.

