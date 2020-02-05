Coronavirus: Tokyo Olympics chief concerned about rapid spread of disease

Organizers of the Tokyo Olympics said they were increasingly concerned about the disruption the fast-spreading virus in China was causing before the Games, which will open in just under six months.

Chief Executive Officer Toshiro Muto made a serious note during a meeting with officials from the International Paralympic Committee.

“I am seriously concerned that the spread of the infectious disease will throw cold water on the impetus towards the Games,” said Mr. Muto. “I hope he will be eliminated as soon as possible.”

Saburo Kawabuchi, the mayor of the athletes’ village where 11,000 Olympians will stay, expressed his apprehension.

“I really hope that the infectious disease will die somehow so that we can manage the Paralympics and Olympics smoothly,” he said.

“In the worst case – we will do our best for the athletes so that they can focus on their performance.”

Tokyo organizers have repeatedly stated that there are no plans to cancel the Olympics. This position was reiterated by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) based in Switzerland.

But the problems get worse with each passing day. Some Olympic qualifying events have been canceled or moved. Travel restrictions will add more confusion and travel fans will likely be worried.

Japan has not reported any deaths from the virus. But the death toll in mainland China rose to 490 on Wednesday.

“In Japan, we face all kinds of issues, including coronavirus infections, cybersecurity and transportation systems,” said Toshiaki Endo, vice president of the organizing committee.

He added that the IOC “is satisfied with our preparations”.

Craig Spence, spokesperson for the International Paralympic Committee, tried to be reassuring.

“We are fully confident that the relevant authorities, particularly here in Japan and the World Health Organization, will take all necessary steps to remedy the situation.”

Japanese Prime Minister Shino Abe was questioned on Monday about the viral epidemic and its impact on the Olympics. He dismissed the concerns.