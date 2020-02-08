Coronavirus toll to exceed SARS; American in Wuhan becomes first non-Chinese death

BEIJING – An American became the first confirmed non-Chinese victim of the new coronavirus, US officials said on Saturday, and a Japanese also died of the symptoms associated with the disease as the epidemic is expected to exceed the death toll from SARS.

The 60-year-old US citizen died on February 6 in Wuhan, the epicenter of the virus outbreak in central China’s Hubei province, a spokesman for the US embassy in Beijing said.

“We extend our sincere condolences to the family for their loss,” said the spokesman. “Out of respect for family privacy, we have no further comment.”

A 60-year-old Japanese man who had pneumonia in Wuhan also died from the symptoms of the new corona virus, according to the Japanese State Department. However, because of the difficulties in diagnosing the disease, the cause of death has been cited as viral pneumonia, the ministry said, citing the Chinese medical authorities.

By Thursday afternoon, 17 foreigners in China had been quarantined for the disease, the latest government figures.

The number of fatalities in mainland China rose from 86 to 722 on Saturday, according to the authorities, and is likely to account for the 774 deaths worldwide recorded during the 2002-2003 severe acute respiratory syndrome pandemic, another coronavirus transmitted from animals to humans in China passed, exceeded.

During the SARS outbreak between November 2002 and July 2003, 8,098 cases were reported, indicating a much lower transmission rate than the latest corona virus, but a higher mortality rate.

Two deaths have been reported outside of mainland China – in Hong Kong and the Philippines. Both victims were Chinese nationals. A Reuters count based on official reports shows that there are more than 330 cases outside of China in 27 countries and regions.

“It’s hard to say how deadly this novel coronavirus infection is,” said Professor Allen Cheng, an infectious disease expert at Monash University in Melbourne.

“While the raw mortality rate appears to be around 2 percent, there are likely to be many infected people who have not yet been tested. We will probably not know the true death for some time yet.”

Most of the deaths in China occurred in and around Wuhan. On Saturday, Hubei officials reported 81 new deaths, 67 of them in Wuhan, a city in virtual closures. All over mainland China, the number of open cases was 31,774.

News of Li Wenliang’s death on Friday, a doctor who has been reprimanded by the police for raising the alarm about the new corona virus, has triggered grief and outrage on Chinese social media, raising memories of how slow Beijing is World told about the SARS outbreak.

Beijing’s communist leadership has sealed off cities, canceled flights, and closed factories to stem the epidemic. This has an impact on financial markets and companies worldwide that depend on the world’s second largest economy.

Saturday was the last day of the New Year holidays, a day that was usually marked by family reunions, fireworks and the lighting of lanterns.

The Chinese economy will normalize on Monday, although many jobs will remain closed and many employees will continue to work from home.

The Shanghai city government announced that the Tesla factory would reopen on Monday.

Apple Inc. said it was working on reopening its Chinese corporate offices and call centers next week and was preparing to reopen retail stores there. However, the Chinese authorities have blocked a plan by Apple supplier Foxconn to resume production from February 10 due to concerns about the spread of the virus, the Nikkei business newspaper reported on Saturday.

The toll on China’s already slowing economy was high: Goldman Sachs lowered its first quarter GDP growth target from 5.6 percent to 4 percent, saying a deeper blow is possible.

“There will certainly be no return to normal next week,” said Julian Evans-Pritchard, chief Chinese economist at Capital Economics in Singapore.

“The longer this disruption lasts, the higher the risk to employment and the higher the risk that the economy will suffer significantly,” he said.

A two-week quarantine was introduced in Hong Kong on Saturday for anyone arriving from the mainland or who has been there for the past 14 days.

As China bears the brunt of the virus, concerns are increasing across Asia. Japan is alarmed by the increasing number of cases aboard a quarantine cruise ship, large foreign companies leaving an international air show in Singapore, and Thailand, the Chinese who lose money. Tourists stay at home.

A further three people on the cruise ship off Japan tested positive for coronavirus, increasing the total number of confirmed cases from the ship to 64, the Japanese Ministry of Health said.

Thailand reported seven new cases, including three Thais and four Chinese, bringing the total number of cases reported to 32 in the country.

Taiwan and Hong Kong called on residents not to hoard goods such as toilet paper when there are signs of panic. The head of the World Health Organization warned of the worldwide shortage of medical clothing, masks and other protective equipment.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. on Friday prohibited “guests with Chinese, Hong Kong or Macau passports regardless of when they were last there” from entering the company’s ships.

After the Taiwanese government had already decided to suspend most flights between Taiwan and China from Monday, it announced that it would also suspend all direct passenger and freight traffic.

Hundreds of foreigners have been evacuated from Wuhan in the past two weeks. A second evacuation plane for the transportation of Australians from Wuhan was postponed after China failed to issue a landing permit, Australian officials said on Saturday.