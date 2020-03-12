Coronavirus: tour and festival updates

March 12: The Who postpone United kingdom and Ireland tour

The Who have postponed their Uk and Ireland tour which was owing to start in Manchester on March 16. Also influenced is the band’s headline present at London’s Royal Albert Corridor for Teenage Cancer Have faith in. All dates will be rescheduled.

March 12: Sure cancel Cruise To The Edge visual appearance

Yes have cancelled their appearance at their own Cruise To The Edge festival due to the coronavirus pandemic. The band have issued a assertion to also advise lovers that their four-date mini US tour with Alan Parsons Reside Project, which was thanks to choose spot this thirty day period in advance of the cruise, has also been shelved.

March 11: Guns N’ Roses postpone exhibit as Coachella is pushed back

Guns N’ Roses have confirmed that their planned display in San Jose, Costa Rica, has been postponed owing to the coronavirus outbreak.

March 11: Lacuna Coil on Italy’s lockdown

Lacuna Coil vocalist Cristina Scabbia claims she and the relaxation are the band are nicely amid the coronavirus outbreak in their homeland of Italy.

March 11: Magnum vow to “f**k coronavirus” and have on with European tour

Uk melodic rock stalwarts Magnum have vowed not to let the coronavirus outbreak interfere with their touring strategies. The band say that the flu-like virus – also known as COVID-19 – need to not stop enthusiasts from living their lives “to the fullest.”

March 10: Pearl Jam postpone tour as Kiss terminate meet up with and greets

Pearl Jam are the newest artist to adjust their touring options in mild of the coronavirus outbreak. The band have made a decision to postpone their forthcoming North American tour, which was owing to get beneath way in Toronto on March 18.

March 06: Supporter who attended Resource concert identified with coronavirus

A male in his 30s who attended Tool’s new exhibit in Auckland, New Zealand, has been diagnosed with coronavirus. He’s the country’s fourth recorded COVID-19 case, even though his spouse was the next person in the region to be uncovered carrying the virus.

March 06: Ozzy cancels SXSW overall look, Queen + Adam Lambert postpone demonstrate Ozzy was due to show up at the earth premiere of Biography: The Nine Life Of Ozzy Osbourne at South By Southwest later on this thirty day period. But he won’t now look owing to the spread of the flu-like virus and his ongoing battle with Parkinson’s ailment. Queen & Adam Lambert, in the meantime, have been compelled to postpone their exhibit at the AccorHotels Arena in Paris on May perhaps 26 as a consequence of coronavirus.

March 05: Trivium postpone tour, Hammerfest and HRH AOR are named off

Trivium have were due to play demonstrates this month in the Far East, but with concerns about the flu-like virus growing, Matt Heafy and co. have been forced to shelve those options. In addition organisers of the UK’s Hammerfest and HRH AOR have postponed this year’s festivals. Hammerfest was due to get place on March 19-22, even though HRH AOR was scheduled for March 12-15.

March 05: Slipknot, Whitesnake and Sons Of Apollo postpone tours

Slipknot, Whitesnake, Sons Of Apollo and Michael Schenker Fest have turn into the most up-to-date bands to terminate touring plans due to the coronavirus outbreak.

March 02: Lacuna Coil terminate tour dates owing to coronavirus fears

Lacuna Coil have canceled a range of their prepared displays thanks to Coronavirus fears. The Italian outfit report that they’ve made a decision to take the drastic action due to an outbreak of the virus – also recognized as COVID-19 – in their dwelling region of Lombardy in the north of the nation.

February 25: Coronavirus outbreak forces Testomony and Exodus to cancel demonstrate

Testament have been compelled to pull a display in Italy owing to the coronavirus outbreak. The thrash icons have cancelled their display with Exodus and Death Angel at Milan’s Trezzo Are living Club this night (February 25) soon after Italian authorities cancelled general public gatherings in the spot as a precautionary evaluate towards the unfold of the virus.

How to avoid catching or spreading coronavirus

clean your arms with cleaning soap and h2o typically – do this for at the very least 20 seconds

usually wash your palms when you get household or into work

use hand sanitiser gel if soap and drinking water are not available

cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your palms) when you cough or sneeze

put employed tissues in the bin straight absent and wash your palms later on

test to keep away from close contact with folks who are unwell

For additional data on coronavirus, pay a visit to the NHS web site.