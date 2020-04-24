Coronavirus transforms the important spring season of the outdoor industry into the most challenging of the years

Ashley Diaz should now end the hiring of the busy season. Diaz, a managing partner of 4 Corners Riversports based in Durango, Colorado, needed her every summer to help sell kayaks, rafts, and camping equipment when a coronavirus pandemic took root in her area. It was okay to find an additional 20 employees with. .

But after that, the non-critical business closures associated with COVID-19 began, and Diaz quickly realized that things would change. She removed the job ads, but when she finally gets back into business, she has no plans to repost. Instead, Diaz and her business partners adapt for an unpredictable summer with a staff of eight employees throughout the year.

Of course, outdoor retailers aren’t the only ones to worry about their business with COVID-19. However, the nearly $ 900 billion outdoor recreation industry relies heavily on spring and summer seasons, making common problems particularly acute and urgent.

“It’s a terrifying time for our retailers to close down,” says Gordon Seabury, CEO of sustainable clothing company Toad & Co. “Yes, we have a holiday cycle, but the spring season is a big season.”

There are several reasons to be optimistic: “People are working hard to get out,” Diaz says. Indeed, parks and green paths are crowded in cities across the country as it is one of the only entertainments allowed outside the country. It’s only natural to want to run out of Netflix streaming and enjoy rafting, hiking, biking, and paddles when the shelter-in-place order is lifted, says Lise Aangeenbrug, executive director of Outdoor Industry Association [OIA]. Says. .

But if the lockdown lasted months instead of weeks, and temporary unemployment became permanent, it would be difficult to predict what gear consumers would buy, and what outdoor experiences consumers could buy.

Due to supply chain issues, pulling out crystal balls to understand the upcoming outdoor season is even cloudier. Many outdoor products such as paddle boards, water bottles and mass market bikes are manufactured in China. Even before COVID-19, there are concerns that retailers will get affordable products in the summer season due to additional tariffs, and many will pre-order or expect delays and price increases Was prompted. Concerns about shortages continued to grow when Chinese factories were shut down as a result of COVID-19. Currently, China’s factories are a few weeks late, but they’re almost catching up, but US retailers are either closed or accepting only online sales, giving them the ability to receive, store and sell their orders. I don’t necessarily have it. . Retailers who thought they were avoiding one problem by ordering U.S. gear without tariffs, like Bending Branchs, which is based in Wisconsin, the manufacturer of its name and Aqua-Bound paddles. I am plagued by the temporary closure of some manufacturers.

Therefore, retailers are adjusting. Diaz delayed all orders except All and Cooler. I don’t want to cancel completely because of the limited products. When demand comes back, we don’t want the shelves exposed, but we don’t want to get stuck in too many gears. t move.

“We are proud to announce that we are proud to announce that we are proud to announce that we are proud to announce that we will continue to be active in the future,” said Kamilyanushevsky, equity research analyst at CFRA, an investment firm that covers Dick’s sporting goods and other retailers.

Large retailers such as Dix, REI, and Wal-Mart, the country’s largest sports equipment retailer, almost always place orders on shelves. Walmart remains open in most communities, thanks to its inherent grocery business, and other large retailers are expanding the online marketplace. Dick invested in e-commerce channels before COVID-19, which is the reason why Janushevsky and CFRA “buy”.

At 31-year-old Gruene Outfitters in New Braunfels, Texas, setting up a website with e-commerce components has been the idea of ​​owner Tiffany Yeates for several years. But while running two internet-connected retailers [Gruene Outfitters is a fly shop and men’s clothing store, pomegranate deals in women’s and children’s clothing], she has no time did. Since closing the physical store door on March 20, she has been devoted to launching as an online retailer. Yates has personally received shipments of products that it expects to sell for Mother’s Day and Anniversary, despite the shrinking space. We also deliver our fishing tackles ourselves while our staff are working online and working on the process of ordering online. The shop has won a lot of tourist activity, but locals support the fly shop. But this year’s lack of spring breakers means a decline in flip-flop sales, a challenge for both sales and space. “We usually have nine OluKai flip-flops we’re running right now,” says store manager Ashlee Newman.

“This is the first time I have evaluated e-commerce,” says Yeates. “I appreciate the physical stores. I don’t like online shopping, but I think it’s important not to put all the eggs in one basket. We always have an online store.”

Manufacturers are aware of the challenges facing these retailers and are trying to develop solutions. “Twenty years ago it was the professional retailers that gave us a chance,” Seabury says. Although Toad & Co sells its own catalog and online shop, it also relies on independent outdoor retailers to sell sustainable clothing. Toad & Co has been working on supply chain issues for months and knew that even before COVID-19, we might have to think of new ways to support retailers. The company is testing its revenue-sharing program at Chattanooga-based Rock / Creek, which allowed retailers to get a certain percentage of their online sales. With this test, Toad & Co is ready to roll out several different initiatives. For example, a retailer who has temporarily closed a physical store door may choose to receive 30% of sales from a particular order as a credit or check on their balance. .

Other manufacturers offer similar promotions, such as the Austin-based duck camp and Boulder’s Eco Vessel. Headquartered in Steamboat Springs, Colorado, Hala Gear offers retailers a rare pre-season boost of 15% from selling inflatable paddle boards, but only in their own physical store, not their own online store. It offers. Many outdoor manufacturers use hashtags such as #saveyourshop and #saveyourlocalgearshop to power their retail stores just like independent bookstore and restaurant supporters.

But Seaberry wanted to go beyond that. “It’s not a time to panic, but a time to work collectively and thoughtfully,” he says. With the support of OIA, we are banning product discounts on e-commerce sites and instead recommending brands to keep prices constant until June or July. If the manufacturer has to give a discount, he recommends giving the discount to the retailer. The OIA also recommends that manufacturers push back delivery of autumn merchandise so retailers can catch up when they resume.

“The stimulus package gives people at least some confidence,” Seaberry said, online ordering gear to consumers has been as high as 75% for some retailers. I’m pointing out. However, closed specialty retailers like Gruene Outfitters are facing winter inventories for sale this spring.

“ During this time we hope that people can find fun outdoors and on the water and find stress relief, but unfortunately this short outlook seems tough for retailers on Main Street and for us who provide them. “, Says Lili Colby. Chief PFDiva of the MTI Life Jacket in Plymouth, Massachusetts. “We have a warehouse full of our biggest customer, Dix’s sports equipment and REI braked products. We can’t make up for this volume through direct consumer sales at mtilifejackets.com.” Colby Concerned with the seasonality of the industry and the fact that a 29-year-old business may not have the liquidity to see it until 2021.

OIA’s Aangeenbrug agrees that outdoor specialty stores may not really face fallout next year from this year’s temporary closures and supply chain disruptions. “Maybe there is a shortage of products in 2021. Or if you have a product from spring 2020 and you haven’t sold it yet, keep it and sell it in 2021? Are you going to bring your product to market? If you are a supplier or manufacturer, the last thing you want to do is lose your retailer, “she says.

Even before COVID-19 temporarily shut down its Chinese factory and postpone shipments of sports equipment for spring and summer seasons, the outdoor industry is already Richard W, OIA’s manager of international trade. .Harper Jr. High Tariffs: “If you put 25% tariff on the existing 17.6% tariff on your backpack, it’s hard to absorb those costs.” Had planned overseas trips to consider alternatives to production in China depending on, but these trips were postponed because of coronavirus travel restrictions and concerns.

While the suspension of import tariffs was not part of the stimulus package, Harper and colleagues hope the administrative 90-day delay will be over to help manufacturers adjust.

“At first, we had a supply problem in January,” said Jon Fox, CEO of EcoVessel, which produces sustainable water bottles in China. The outbreak of COVID-19 in China delayed one music festival and delayed the ordering of custom cups. Fox hired two drivers from the port to the festival. They arrived in the middle of the second day of the festival. EcoVessel provided compostable beer cups on the first day.

Grassroots Outdoor Alliance Retail Relations Manager Danahau is a trading group with 73 retail members [representing 130 stores nationwide], most of whom get what they need for online sales and freeze drying. He says he reports that he can save food and other items. This is because the demand is increasing overall. However, we expect 2021 orders to be more conservative in the process, which typically starts in June [and one of the reasons Seabury urges manufacturers to consider remanding this timeline].

Similar to Seabury and OIA, the Grassroots Outdoor Alliance requires manufacturers to postpone invoice dates, place orders with a “call before order” status, and remove order cancellation and hold restrictions. But Howe knows it may not be possible. “Many people have been very supportive of these requirements, but many vendors in the outdoor industry are also small businesses, and it’s very difficult to support some of these requirements.”

Still, the outdoor industry tends to be resilient to depression and its supporters are optimistic. “We had a big drought a couple of years ago, and we’re still recovering from that,” says 4 Corners’ Diaz. “But we can crawl out of any hole and return to what we like and bring people back to the water.”

