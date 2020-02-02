Coronavirus travel ban will hit the tourism industry, according to Dutton

Home Secretary Peter Dutton defended the ban on mainland China travelers during the Corona virus outbreak, but admits that the move will have a “negative” economic impact.

Mr. Dutton said today that Australian health was the top priority for the federal government after it announced yesterday that foreign travelers who have left or crossed China will be denied entry to Australia.

They are not allowed to enter the country for 14 days from the time of their departure or transit through China.

“We don’t want to see the virus spread here and that’s why we took this action,” said Dutton.

Mr. Dutton said a major Australian border guards operation was underway at airports to ensure that foreign nationals who had visited mainland China were not allowed to stay here.

The federal government has announced that foreign travelers who have left or crossed China will be refused entry to Australia. (AAP)

He said the death toll in China’s central Hubei province rose by 45 to 294 as a result of the outbreak, Chinese state television reported.

A further 1921 cases were discovered in Hubei, the epicenter of the outbreak, bringing the total number in the province to 9074.

Hubei’s provincial capital, Wuhan, where the virus is suspected, reported 894 new confirmed cases and 32 new deaths on February 1.

A total of 224 people in Wuhan have now died from the virus, for which there is no vaccine.

Extended control and reception arrangements are made at the major airports. There are also new regulations for airports, including the provision of protective masks and thermometers.

Australian citizens, permanent residents and their immediate family, dependents, legal guardians and spouses are exempt from the strict measures.

Mr. Dutton said the number of foreign nationals who had recently flown to a large Australian gateway city has been reduced to a few hundred.

“We would have expected about 5000 passengers in Melbourne overnight. The number has dropped to 700.”

And he said officials work with airlines and connect with Australian citizens in mainland China.

Mr. Dutton also said the travel ban will harm an already dizzying tourism industry in Australia.

Extended control and reception arrangements are being made at major Australian airports. (AAP)

“We are concerned about tourism, for example away from the bushfires. However, the most important priority for us is to ensure the health and wellbeing of Australians both here and at home is our top priority right now. “

He said officials would handle about 10,500 passengers from China every day.

“So that will have a negative impact on the economy, but Australian health is of paramount importance to us right now.”

The travel ban came when South Australia confirmed two new cases of coronavirus – a Chinese couple in their sixties – and the total national number rose to 12.

According to Dutton, government officials are working closely with the Chinese authorities to approve the evacuation of the Australians in Wuhan.