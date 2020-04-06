Coronavirus Trigger Great Spike in Music, Voice Lessons From Home

exclusive

People who have more time on their hands return to creative outlets during coronavirus isolation … learning to play new instruments and taking lessons learned. in the voice.

Here’s the deal … some of the biggest providers of online music lessons and voice training tell us the same thing, business flourishing during the pandemic.

Music To Your Home, which offers music lessons in NYC and online, tells TMZ … they’ve seen a 20% increase in their online lesson service compared to the same time last year, and the new clients are streaming from all corners of the globe.

People told us many lessons a week, additions before the explosion, and parents signed their children. The most popular lessons – piano, guitar and voice.

Music To Your Home says most of the clients mentioned want to learn a new skill while alone … and some people have expressed a desire to get out of the pandemic with a new realization accomplished.

Ultimate Voice Builder, run by celeb voice coach Gary Catona, tells TMZ … people are on drugs trying to work their voices for presentations, singing and tone, and the waiting list is being supported for the next few months for online personal classes.

And, in the last two weeks, UVB has said that downloads for voice lesson eBooks have increased by 100%. BTW, man Gary Renee Zellweger sing to you Judy Garland.

The lesson, which offers music and voice lessons, tells TMZ … the number of sign-ups has increased 10-fold since March 19, and the lessons have doubled overall.

We were told by new clients that were mostly teachers and students, with some older people sprinkled. Older people say they want to get along with others and eventually learn an instrument.

It’s pretty cool … Lessonface says their most popular offerings are guitar, violin, piano and ukelele!