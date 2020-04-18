Coronavirus: Trump sets traps for governors with reopening guidelines – then opens up pieces

Donald Trump recently set an election day trap for governors on Thursday night, but he must put some prey inside before the hills are liberated.

“I think they’re listening to me. They seem to be protesting that they love and respect me, and that’s what I think about all governors.” Mr. Trump is a skilled game hunter and he is there. The US political jungle called for an end to the “stay at home” order and the opening of its economies as an “important news conference” when it called on state leaders to protest in some states.

“They all want to open up. No one wants to stay closed, but they want to open up safely. So do I. But now we have large parts of the country that can think about opening up.” ” Stubborn conservative supporters are trapped by state government officials before the November election before leaving some political prey.

Download the new Premium Premium app

Share the full story, not just the titles

Download now

“So it will be a governor’s choice. We have no problem with that,” he said.

The president’s recent remarks were due to illusions about certainty and compromise.

The veil, as he put it, on Thursday evening lost its promise to “continue working with governors” since late Friday, as conservatives in new states called for an end to the blockade by attacking their capital.

At 11:22 a.m. (EDT), the tweet read: “LINBERATE MINNESOTA!”

At 11:23 a.m., the tweet read: “LIBERATE MICHIGAN!”

At 11:25 p.m., he sent the following message: “VIRGINIA LIBERATE, and save your second major correction. This is a siege!”

Preparing for war with instructions on the “reopen American” campaign to start governments – at their own discretion – a three-step process to get kids back to school and their parents to work and all the US president’s mixing again. He took the next step in his re-election program.

Release the circular straps

He left his hills. It’s no coincidence that Trump’s songs are loud and energetic, and they are the ones plotting conspiracy theories on cable networks and radio, and convincing voters of even more moderate GOP that they are Democrats. They are working at all levels of government, they are working hard. Give the money and give it to minority groups, while building an American that is whiter than the one in which they grew up.

Many white middle-class conservative voters who have betrayed the economy among an American who has felt socially and racistly betrayed the economy, and those who have made New York’s office hard-spoken, anti-immigrant, anti-globalized Oval lead, still feel the path.

And just live enough in spinning countries like Michigan and Minnesota that the best strategy for re-electing Mr. Trump on April 17, seven months after election day, is to break those hopes by pursuing governors in the wake of their inauguration. Take it – for which he will have to take credit for where the economy is. If the leaders of the countries do that, they will decide whether he or former Vice President Joe Biden will win the election.

Some residents there, including images published by local media, show that Trump’s pro-clothing was “gathering” outside a place, as described by a local television station. Official official of Governor Minnesota, Team Waltz, Democrat.

Without drug addiction, all you need is advice and analysis

The incident came days after protesters reopened their TRUMP and Make Great Great America hats and shirts, attacked the state of Michigan in Lansing, and demanded Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer to Cancel your orders where you have a normal life.

Even the hands of some of Washington’s Republican veterans see a trap for Trump for governors in the volatile states.

“For the president, who was so kung fu a week ago that he was the only one who had the power to open up the economy and then quickly flipped over to carry the heavy burden – but I believe that this time in terms of The constitution is correct – to the government, it suggests to me that when the lawyers convinced him that he did not have that power, the political advisers then took over and realized that he could turn his lemon into lemonade. “Politically,” said William Hoogland, a former deputy speaker at the time, Bill Free, a Republican leader in the state of Tennessee.

Democratic sources also see something for government officials in the White House guidelines.

“They use the only book they know: bombers and emotions, regardless of accuracy,” said one Democratic strategist.

Watch more

“Trump is to blame for the game,” said Brad Bannon, a Democratic political strategist, and after announcing on Monday that he alone has the legal power to reopen the country, he has moved toward a strategy based on Change is the fault of the government’s destiny. , China and the World Health Organization. “Donald Trump is doing his best to ensure his re-election, even if it is at the expense of the health and well-being of millions of Americans.”

“Voters will remember”

But Democrats also see a reason to hope that Mr. Biden will be able to influence the federal effort led by Trump, which has claimed the lives of more than 32,000 Americans.

“They are completely wrong about this approach. He will act as much as he can about the negotiation process,” the Democrat strategist said. “How this message is sent is just as important as the decision. … I believe this time they want to pay for it.”

“The Americans want the president to take responsibility for the national crisis, they don’t want to transfer him to the governors or anyone else,” Mr Bannon said, adding that “voters will remember November.”

But, as always, the president’s new strategy seems to be more about his chances of being elected to the college and contesting it with 270 votes. Mr Hagland said he had jeopardized some potentially vulnerable GOP governors.

“There is also a political danger for Republican governors – in Texas, South Dakota and Florida – if they start reopening too soon, part of it will be triggered by POTUS, and these trends (the case of Coronavirus and death,” he said. ) Is secreted. “

But after setting his own trap, the president ended his press conference on Thursday, announcing that he would see part of the implementation of the national response behind him. It’s election season again.

He left the James S’s meeting room before leaving. “We have incredible people to work with and we want to bring our country back, and it will be bigger, better and stronger than before,” Brady said. “We’ve learned a lot. We’ve learned a lot about ourselves and I want to thank everyone. And most importantly, I want to thank the American people.”

.