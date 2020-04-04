Coronavirus: Trump warns “death will be too much this week” and flogged with “false rumors”

Donald Trump has warned the United States that “there will be many casualties this week,” as he said the country was facing its most difficult period during the coronavirus epidemic. He spoke while Johns Hopkins University said the United States now had more than 300,000 cases.

“Unfortunately, there will be a lot of deaths, but there will be far fewer deaths than if this hadn’t happened … but there will be deaths,” he told a news conference at the White House.

He quickly opened fire on the media, accusing anonymous media outlets of spreading “false rumors.”

The president said “some media outlets” have to “stop spreading false rumors and creating fear and even panic with the people.”

“It’s just unbelievable. I can name them, but they are. I guess they’re looking for rankings.”

Mr. Trump did not specify which “false rumors” he was referring to. But shortly before the start of the tweet, he tweeted: “It’s CNN Fake News. They’re getting a good story and it’s as bad as it could be humanly. They’re a magic!”

While criticizing organizations such as CNN, the president has not criticized Fox News, his chosen news program, for covering up the epidemic. Last week, 74 journalism professors accused Fox News of “danger to public health” for covering it.

The president went on to say that US government officials were provided with more equipment – such as air conditioners – that they had even been asked to do, but were still criticized in the media. “We can’t play that game,” he said.

The federal government currently has about 10,000 air conditioners in the national warehouse. New York and New Jersey are both places where the federal government has helped with air conditioners during the epidemic. The president said other air conditioners would go to other areas if needed.

One of the governors on the issue of air conditioning was Andrew Cuomo, the governor of New York. His state has received about 4,400 from the federal government, but has previously applied for 40,000, a number that the president believed was necessary.

Mr Trump said he had watched Mr Cuomo’s press conference today and thought the governor was only “good” when he made fun of the president. “I’m not saying donors … it was good,” he said. “I know he appreciates it. He just can’t get the words out.”

The president added that Gavin Newsom, the governor of California, was “very generous” to his government.

He continued: “The case of Hydroxychloroquine has put pressure on an anti-malarial drug that he has announced as a possible treatment for Covid-19.

He reiterated his belief that “treatment could not be worse than the problem itself” and stressed that the United States had to reopen trade without announcing a specific date.

A constant question the president has received in recent days has been whether he would still ask state officials to shut down their government if they did not do so.

On Saturday, Mr. Trump was again asked why he was taking a stand against governors whose states had no home instructions, to which he replied: “The Constitution” was what prevented him from carrying out these orders. .

